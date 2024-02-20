Five things you instantly notice when you switch from Fujifilm X to Nikon Z full-frame

Many photographers have their preferred camera brand or even the model they like the most. Still, many others switch systems and aren’t brand loyal. Mark Adams is one of them, and he switched from Fujifilm X to Nikon Z full-frame camera. He noticed five big differences instantly, and he shares them with you in his recent video.

As a landscape photographer, Mark’s always been drawn Fujifilm X cameras. Their compact size, beautiful design, and unique film simulations were his companions for years. However, recently, curiosity led him down a new path: the Nikon Z 6II (buy here).

While the transition was exciting, it wasn’t without its adjustments. Here are five key differences he noticed that might especially matter to landscape photographers:

1. Detail that demands attention: Mark starts with the most impactful difference: image quality. Moving to full-frame delivers a noticeable jump in detail and sharpness. Prints and edits reveal a level of clarity he says he didn’t know existed before. Landscapes come alive with intricate textures, from a leaf’s delicate veins to a mountain peak’s ruggedness. This is especially true when shooting wide-angle landscapes where capturing every detail is crucial.

2. Low-light liberation: The Nikon Z full-frame sensor handles low-light situations with remarkable grace. Mark says that he’s now more confident when shooting in the golden hour or even under the starry night sky without sacrificing image quality. Naturally, this opens up new creative possibilities without too much noise reduction in post.

3. Raw power: Editing raw files from a full-frame camera has become a whole new level of exploration for Mark. The Nikon Z raw files offer remarkable flexibility, allowing him to push shadows and pull highlights further than before without losing detail. This translates to greater control over his images, once again opening up new creative possibilities.

4. Bokeh: While it depends on different factors, a full-frame sensor will generally give you smoother bokeh (just look at this comparison between crop, full-frame and large format). Mark noticed this as well upon switching from a Fuji X to a Nikon Z full-frame camera.

5. Weight: It’s not all sunshine and roses, though. Mark noticed that the Nikon Z camera body is surprisingly heavier than any of Fuji X cameras. While this might seem like a drawback, he says that the lighter Z lenses somewhat balance it out. Ultimately, he believes that this trade-off isn’t a deal breaker and is worth it for the significant gains in image quality and low-light performance.

Is full-frame the Holy Grail?

Switching systems is a personal decision, and Mark notes that his experience with Nikon Z might not translate identically to everyone. However, the improvements in image quality, low-light performance, and raw file flexibility have been game-changers for him. He says that he still appreciates the charm and portability of Fuji X cameras, the Nikon Z has opened doors to new creative possibilities.

Still, remember – the best camera is the one that inspires you, and the one that you have with you. Not all of us can start with an expensive full-frame body and a range of lenses, nor I think we should. Whether it’s a Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, or something else entirely, find the system that sparks your passion and lets you explore your creativity, take great photos, make mistakes, and learn from them.

