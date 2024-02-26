How to turn your Fujifilm X100V into a Limited Edition X100VI

Fujifilm X100VI sticker edition

The Fujifilm X100VI is already breaking all sales records, even in its pre-sale phase. And I am not surprised, given how popular the entire X100 series is. A while back, I was looking for an X100V, but had to settle for an X100IV, which I got second hand for more than a new camera costs. There is definitely a collector value to these cameras. So it is no wonder that Fuji is making a Limited Edition X100VI.

There will only be 1934 limited edition X100VIs engraved with the Fujifilm logo from its founding in 1934, along with a unique serial number. But, if you are not one of the lucky 1934 photographers who got to lay your hands on this beauty, don’t worry. You can turn your Standard Edition Fujifilm X100V into this Limited Edition Marvel. Sorta.

A look-alike Limited Edition X100VI

Thanks to the modern wonder of Stickers, a Weibo user was able to replicate the exact look of the Limited Edition camera onto his used camera. He even has the serial number at 0001/1934.

True, this mod will not make your camera any different than the X100V it used to be, but it might make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside for a DIY project well done.

When can I get the Fujifilm X100VI LE stickers?

If you are excited about those stickers and would like to try a set, ldldick of Weibo says that he will ship the same day if he has stock. That said, I was not able to get past the Weobo security and verify a purchase for myself. (And I am dependant on Google translate for actually understanding the conversation.

Here is an interesting observation from Asobinet: They predict that this set of stickers (or a similar non-LE set) will find its way to the market and may be used to trick buyers into getting an X100V instead of an X100VI. The cameras have a very similar body, and the markings are what makes most of the external difference. Asobinet recommends verifying the Bluetooth marking on the back of the camera, which is a sure telltale that separates those cameras apart.

X100VI and X100V are very similar in appearance, but the drive button placement on the back is different. Furthermore, the X100VI is characterized by the “Bluetooth” mark printed next to the DISP button. Be careful if there is no Bluetooth mark, even though it is X100VI.

[weibo via fujirumors]