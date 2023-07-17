Disney teams up with Fujifilm for a limited special edition X100V

Disney and Fujifilm have collaborated to create a special edition camera. It’s a camera that’s proving to be almost impossible to buy right now, the Fujifilm X100V (buy here – well, try to). A promotional video posted by Support CHKP gives us a good look at the camera’s appearance.

Across the Special Edition X100V shown in the video, are a number of Disney logos alongside the number 100. These denote the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding on October 16th, 1923. And it’s expected to start shipping at the end of this month.

The Disney Mickey and Friends Collection Fujifilm X100V (bit of a mouthful, huh?), went on pre-order in three stores in Japan on July 13th. It’s expected to start shipping on July 29th. Only 100 of them are being produced.

Unfortunately, that numerical theme does not pass on to the price. They’re not $100 each. They’re around $1,920 each. This is around $500 more expensive than the standard Fujifilm X100V.

Disney Fujifilm X100V – What’s in the box?

Before we even think inside the of the box, take a look at the box!

Each is purported to be a handmade wooden box with drawers, emblazoned on the front with the Disney logo, Mickey and the number 100. Inside it, though, you’ll get pretty much the standard Fujifilm X100V but with the Disney paint job. Each camera also has its serial number etched into its top plate.

Other than that, it appears to be the standard accessories and supplies that come with the standard X100V. Except, they have Disney 100 branding. Included is a thumb rest, camera strap and half-leather case.

Fujifilm X100V Specs

Imaging Pixels Effective: 26.1 Megapixel Maximum Resolution 6240 x 4160 Aspect Ratio 1:1, 3:2, 16:9 Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Size APS-C Image File Format JPEG, Raw Bit Depth 14-Bit Image Stabilization None Lens Focal Length 23mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 35mm) Maximum Aperture f/2 Minimum Aperture f/16 Focus Range Normal 3.94″ to Infinity / 10 cm to Infinity Optical Design 8 Elements in 6 Groups Exposure Control ISO Sensitivity Auto, 160 to 12800 (Extended: 80 to 51200) Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter 1/4000 to 30 Second in Aperture Priority Mode 1/4000 to 900 Second in Shutter Priority Mode 1/4000 to 900 Second in Manual Mode 1/4000 to 4 Second in Program Mode 0 to 60 Minute in Bulb Mode Electronic Shutter 1/32000 to 30 Second in Aperture Priority Mode 1/32000 to 900 Second in Shutter Priority Mode 1/32000 to 900 Second in Manual Mode 1/32000 to 4 Second in Program Mode 1 to 1 Second in Bulb Mode Electronic Front Curtain Shutter 1/32000 to 30 Second in Aperture Priority Mode 1/32000 to 900 Second in Shutter Priority Mode 1/32000 to 900 Second in Manual Mode 1/32000 to 4 Second in Program Mode 0 to 60 Minute in Bulb Mode Metering Method Average, Center-Weighted Average, Multi, Spot, TTL 256-Zones Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3 EV Steps) White Balance Automatic Scene Recognition, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Fluorescent (Cool White), Fluorescent (Daylight), Fluorescent (Warm White), Incandescent, Shade, Underwater Continuous Shooting Up to 11 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) Up to 11 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 38 Frames (JPEG) Up to 8 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) Up to 8 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 76 Frames (JPEG) Up to 6 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 21 Frames (Raw) Up to 6 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 220 Frames (JPEG) Up to 5 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 24 Frames (Raw) Up to 5 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 458 Frames (JPEG) Up to 4 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 28 Frames (Raw) Up to 4 fps at 26.1 MP for Unlimited Frames (JPEG) Up to 3 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 34 Frames (Raw) Up to 3 fps at 26.1 MP for Unlimited Frames (JPEG) Up to 30 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) Up to 30 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 29 Frames (JPEG) Up to 20 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) Up to 20 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 79 Frames (JPEG) Up to 20 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) Up to 20 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 32 Frames (JPEG) Up to 10 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) Up to 10 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 153 Frames (JPEG) Up to 10 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) Up to 10 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 81 Frames (JPEG) Up to 8 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) Up to 8 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 90 Frames (JPEG) Continuous Shooting Up to 20 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 32 Frames (JPEG) Up to 11 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 38 Frames (JPEG) Up to 10 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 81 Frames (JPEG) Up to 8 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 76 Frames (JPEG) Up to 6 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 21 Frames (Raw) / 220 Frames (JPEG) Up to 5 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 24 Frames (Raw) / 458 Frames (JPEG) Up to 4 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 28 Frames (Raw) / Unlimited Frames (JPEG) Up to 3 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 34 Frames (Raw) / Unlimited Frames (JPEG) Up to 30 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 29 Frames (JPEG) Up to 20 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 79 Frames (JPEG) Up to 10 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 153 Frames (JPEG) Up to 8 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 90 Frames (JPEG) Interval Recording Yes Self-Timer 2/10-Second Delay Special Options Panorama Video Recording Modes MOV/H.264 DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [100 to 200 Mb/s] UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [100 to 200 Mb/s] DCI 2K (2048 x 1080) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p [50 to 200 Mb/s] Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [50 to 200 Mb/s] Video Encoding NTSC/PAL Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo) External Microphone Input (Stereo) Audio File Format Linear PCM Viewfinder and Monitor Viewfinder Type Electronic (OLED) Optical Viewfinder Resolution 3,690,000 Dot Viewfinder Coverage 1 Viewfinder Magnification Approx. 0.5x Diopter Adjustment -4 to +2 Monitor Size 3″ Monitor Resolution 1,620,000 Dot Monitor Type Tilting Touchscreen LCD Flash Built-In Flash Yes Flash Modes Auto, Commander, First-Curtain Sync, Manual, Off, Red-Eye Reduction, Second-Curtain Sync, Slow Sync, TTL Auto Effective Flash Range ISO 1600 0.98 to 24.28′ / 0.3 to 7.4 m External Flash Connection Hot Shoe Interface Memory Card Slot 1 x SD/SDHC/SDXC Connectivity 2.5mm Sub-Mini, HDMI D (Micro), USB 3.0, USB Type-C Wireless Bluetooth Wi-Fi GPS No Environmental Operating Temperature 32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C Operating Humidity 10 to 80% Physical Battery 1 x NP-W126S Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 8.4 VDC, 1260 mAh (Approx. 350 Shots) Dimensions (W x H x D) 5.04 x 2.94 x 2.1″ / 128 x 74.8 x 53.3 mm Weight 1.05 lb / 478 g (Body with Battery and Memory)

Price and Availability

It appears that the camera is exclusive to buy from one of three stores in Japan. Pre-orders opened up on July 13th at HK$14,999. That equates to around US$1919.51. Only 100 of them will ever be sold. To find out more information on how to pre-order them, there is a dedicated website for the Disney Mickey and Friends Collection Fujifilm X100V.