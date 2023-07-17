DIY Photography

Disney teams up with Fujifilm for a limited special edition X100V

Disney and Fujifilm have collaborated to create a special edition camera. It’s a camera that’s proving to be almost impossible to buy right now, the Fujifilm X100V (buy here – well, try to). A promotional video posted by Support CHKP gives us a good look at the camera’s appearance.

Across the Special Edition X100V shown in the video, are a number of Disney logos alongside the number 100. These denote the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding on October 16th, 1923. And it’s expected to start shipping at the end of this month.

The Disney Mickey and Friends Collection Fujifilm X100V (bit of a mouthful, huh?), went on pre-order in three stores in Japan on July 13th. It’s expected to start shipping on July 29th. Only 100 of them are being produced.

Unfortunately, that numerical theme does not pass on to the price. They’re not $100 each. They’re around $1,920 each. This is around $500 more expensive than the standard Fujifilm X100V.

Disney Fujifilm X100V – What’s in the box?

Before we even think inside the of the box, take a look at the box!

Each is purported to be a handmade wooden box with drawers, emblazoned on the front with the Disney logo, Mickey and the number 100. Inside it, though, you’ll get pretty much the standard Fujifilm X100V but with the Disney paint job. Each camera also has its serial number etched into its top plate.

Other than that, it appears to be the standard accessories and supplies that come with the standard X100V. Except, they have Disney 100 branding. Included is a thumb rest, camera strap and half-leather case.

Fujifilm X100V Specs

Imaging
PixelsEffective: 26.1 Megapixel
Maximum Resolution6240 x 4160
Aspect Ratio1:1, 3:2, 16:9
Sensor TypeCMOS
Sensor SizeAPS-C
Image File FormatJPEG, Raw
Bit Depth14-Bit
Image StabilizationNone
Lens
Focal Length23mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 35mm)
Maximum Aperturef/2
Minimum Aperturef/16
Focus RangeNormal
3.94″ to Infinity / 10 cm to Infinity
Optical Design8 Elements in 6 Groups
Exposure Control
ISO SensitivityAuto, 160 to 12800 (Extended: 80 to 51200)
Shutter SpeedMechanical Shutter
1/4000 to 30 Second in Aperture Priority Mode
1/4000 to 900 Second in Shutter Priority Mode
1/4000 to 900 Second in Manual Mode
1/4000 to 4 Second in Program Mode
0 to 60 Minute in Bulb Mode
Electronic Shutter
1/32000 to 30 Second in Aperture Priority Mode
1/32000 to 900 Second in Shutter Priority Mode
1/32000 to 900 Second in Manual Mode
1/32000 to 4 Second in Program Mode
1 to 1 Second in Bulb Mode
Electronic Front Curtain Shutter
1/32000 to 30 Second in Aperture Priority Mode
1/32000 to 900 Second in Shutter Priority Mode
1/32000 to 900 Second in Manual Mode
1/32000 to 4 Second in Program Mode
0 to 60 Minute in Bulb Mode
Metering MethodAverage, Center-Weighted Average, Multi, Spot, TTL 256-Zones
Exposure ModesAperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority
Exposure Compensation-5 to +5 EV (1/3 EV Steps)
White BalanceAutomatic Scene Recognition, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Fluorescent (Cool White), Fluorescent (Daylight), Fluorescent (Warm White), Incandescent, Shade, Underwater
Continuous ShootingUp to 11 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw)
Up to 11 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 38 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 8 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw)
Up to 8 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 76 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 6 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 21 Frames (Raw)
Up to 6 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 220 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 5 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 24 Frames (Raw)
Up to 5 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 458 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 4 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 28 Frames (Raw)
Up to 4 fps at 26.1 MP for Unlimited Frames (JPEG)
Up to 3 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 34 Frames (Raw)
Up to 3 fps at 26.1 MP for Unlimited Frames (JPEG)
Up to 30 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw)
Up to 30 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 29 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 20 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw)
Up to 20 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 79 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 20 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw)
Up to 20 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 32 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 10 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw)
Up to 10 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 153 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 10 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw)
Up to 10 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 81 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 8 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw)
Up to 8 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 90 Frames (JPEG)
Continuous ShootingUp to 20 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 32 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 11 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 38 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 10 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 81 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 8 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 76 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 6 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 21 Frames (Raw) / 220 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 5 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 24 Frames (Raw) / 458 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 4 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 28 Frames (Raw) / Unlimited Frames (JPEG)
Up to 3 fps at 26.1 MP for up to 34 Frames (Raw) / Unlimited Frames (JPEG)
Up to 30 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 29 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 20 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 17 Frames (Raw) / 79 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 10 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 153 Frames (JPEG)
Up to 8 fps at 20.9 MP for up to 18 Frames (Raw) / 90 Frames (JPEG)
Interval RecordingYes
Self-Timer2/10-Second Delay
Special OptionsPanorama
Video
Recording ModesMOV/H.264
DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [100 to 200 Mb/s]
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [100 to 200 Mb/s]
DCI 2K (2048 x 1080) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p [50 to 200 Mb/s]
Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [50 to 200 Mb/s]
Video EncodingNTSC/PAL
Audio RecordingBuilt-In Microphone (Stereo)
External Microphone Input (Stereo)
Audio File FormatLinear PCM
Viewfinder and Monitor
Viewfinder TypeElectronic (OLED)
Optical
Viewfinder Resolution3,690,000 Dot
Viewfinder Coverage1
Viewfinder MagnificationApprox. 0.5x
Diopter Adjustment-4 to +2
Monitor Size3″
Monitor Resolution1,620,000 Dot
Monitor TypeTilting Touchscreen LCD
Flash
Built-In FlashYes
Flash ModesAuto, Commander, First-Curtain Sync, Manual, Off, Red-Eye Reduction, Second-Curtain Sync, Slow Sync, TTL Auto
Effective Flash RangeISO 1600
0.98 to 24.28′ / 0.3 to 7.4 m
External Flash ConnectionHot Shoe
Interface
Memory Card Slot1 x SD/SDHC/SDXC
Connectivity2.5mm Sub-Mini, HDMI D (Micro), USB 3.0, USB Type-C
WirelessBluetooth
Wi-Fi
GPSNo
Environmental
Operating Temperature32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C
Operating Humidity10 to 80%
Physical
Battery1 x NP-W126S Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 8.4 VDC, 1260 mAh (Approx. 350 Shots)
Dimensions (W x H x D)5.04 x 2.94 x 2.1″ / 128 x 74.8 x 53.3 mm
Weight1.05 lb / 478 g (Body with Battery and Memory)

Price and Availability

It appears that the camera is exclusive to buy from one of three stores in Japan. Pre-orders opened up on July 13th at HK$14,999. That equates to around US$1919.51. Only 100 of them will ever be sold. To find out more information on how to pre-order them, there is a dedicated website for the Disney Mickey and Friends Collection Fujifilm X100V.

Leica teams up with Hodinkee, launches limited-edition Q2 "Ghost" inspired by dive watches Fujifilm X100V coming in 2020 as the X100F's successor, reports say New Fujifilm X100V could be the reason to buy a fixed lens camera New Fujifilm X100V firmware update lets you control when your camera will overheat
