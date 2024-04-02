Action-packed underwater gannet photo wins World Nature Photography Awards 2024

The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPAs) has announced its 2024 winners. The grand prize goes to Tracey Lund from the UK for her stunning image of two underwater gannets catching a fish. Besides the grand prize, her image also earned her first place in the Behaviour–birds category.

“Whilst on a trip to Shetland, the biggest thing I wanted to do was photograph the Gannets as they feed underwater;” Tracey commented.

“The photography takes place at sea around some of the Shetland’s remotest headlands. Dead bait is used using fish the Gannets would normaly eat localy sourced around Shetland. To be able to capture what goes on under the water was an unbelievable experience.”

About World Nature Photography Awards

The World Nature Photography Awards were founded in the belief that we can all make small efforts to shape the future of our planet positively and that photography can influence people to see the world from a different perspective and change their own habits for the good of the planet.

The 2024’s competition saw entries pour in from photographers across all corners of the globe. It features 14 categories, and the jury has selected the winners from a pool of thousands of entries:

Animal Portraits Animals in their habitat Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles Behaviour – Birds Behaviour – Invertebrates Behaviour – Mammals Black and white Nature art Nature photojournalism People and nature Planet Earth’s landscape and environments Plants and fungi Underwater Urban wildlife

This year, for the first time, a selection of the winning images from both this year’s and previous years’ winners is available to purchase as wall art in a dedicated online store. Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs, said:

“Our winners never fail to take our breath away with their stunning images. As always, it’s such a joy to see the amazing calibre of entries into the awards. We’re thrilled that people will now have the chance to buy some of these images to grace the walls of their homes. What’s more, we’re planning to plant a tree for every piece of wall art we sell.”

Enjoy the 2024 category winners and runner-ups below. The contest has officially opened a call for entries for 2025, so go ahead and submit your own photos, too!

Animal Portraits

© Nicolas Remy/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Michael Stavrakakis/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Partha Roy/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Animals in their habitat

©Amit Eshel/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold ©Thomas Vijayan/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver ©Tom Shlesinger/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles

© John Seager/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Karthik Ak/World Nature Photography Awards 2024;Silver © Rafal Dymarkowski/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Behaviour – Birds

© Tracey Lund/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Lakshitha Karunarathhna/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Jouni Erola/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Behaviour Invertebrates

© Bill Klipp/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Panagiotis Dalagiorgos/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Kevin Blackwell/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Behaviour Mammals

© Alex Brackx/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Elizabeth Yicheng Shen/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Lukas Walter/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Black and white

© Richard Li/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Tom Way/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Tom Nickels/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Nature art

©Miki Spitzer/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Robert Ross/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Vittorio Ricci/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Nature photojournalism

© Celia Kujala/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Enrique Lopez Tapia/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Lennart Stolte/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

People and nature

© Ioannis Pavlos Evangelidis/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Ferenc Lorincz/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Hira Punjabi/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Planet Earth’s landscape and environments

© Ivan Pedretti/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Sr Francisco Negroni/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Cari Letelier/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Plants and fungi

© Chatree Lertsintanakorn/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Dr Martin Stevens/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Radoslav Sviretsov/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Underwater

© Andy Schmid/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Gold © Philip Hamilton/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Silver © Giovanni Crisafulli/World Nature Photography Awards 2024; Bronze

Urban wildlife