Action-packed underwater gannet photo wins World Nature Photography Awards 2024
Apr 2, 2024
The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPAs) has announced its 2024 winners. The grand prize goes to Tracey Lund from the UK for her stunning image of two underwater gannets catching a fish. Besides the grand prize, her image also earned her first place in the Behaviour–birds category.
“Whilst on a trip to Shetland, the biggest thing I wanted to do was photograph the Gannets as they feed underwater;” Tracey commented.
“The photography takes place at sea around some of the Shetland’s remotest headlands. Dead bait is used using fish the Gannets would normaly eat localy sourced around Shetland. To be able to capture what goes on under the water was an unbelievable experience.”
About World Nature Photography Awards
The World Nature Photography Awards were founded in the belief that we can all make small efforts to shape the future of our planet positively and that photography can influence people to see the world from a different perspective and change their own habits for the good of the planet.
The 2024’s competition saw entries pour in from photographers across all corners of the globe. It features 14 categories, and the jury has selected the winners from a pool of thousands of entries:
- Animal Portraits
- Animals in their habitat
- Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles
- Behaviour – Birds
- Behaviour – Invertebrates
- Behaviour – Mammals
- Black and white
- Nature art
- Nature photojournalism
- People and nature
- Planet Earth’s landscape and environments
- Plants and fungi
- Underwater
- Urban wildlife
This year, for the first time, a selection of the winning images from both this year’s and previous years’ winners is available to purchase as wall art in a dedicated online store. Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs, said:
“Our winners never fail to take our breath away with their stunning images. As always, it’s such a joy to see the amazing calibre of entries into the awards. We’re thrilled that people will now have the chance to buy some of these images to grace the walls of their homes. What’s more, we’re planning to plant a tree for every piece of wall art we sell.”
Enjoy the 2024 category winners and runner-ups below. The contest has officially opened a call for entries for 2025, so go ahead and submit your own photos, too!
Animal Portraits
Animals in their habitat
Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles
Behaviour – Birds
Behaviour Invertebrates
Behaviour Mammals
Black and white
Nature art
Nature photojournalism
People and nature
Planet Earth’s landscape and environments
Plants and fungi
Underwater
Urban wildlife
