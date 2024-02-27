Astronaut takes beautiful snowy Grand Canyon photos from space

Feb 27, 2024

Alex Baker
Alex Baker

Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen recently published photos of the Grand Canyon from the International Space Station. The images are a beautiful aerial view of the Canyon with its rims covered in snow.

The contrast between the stark white of the snow and deep canyon shadows makes an almost abstract point of view. But Mogensen couldn’t hang about and enjoy the view as the space station moved too quickly.

“If you want to get an idea of how fast we are flying over the Earth, and how quick you have to be to get the photos you want, take a look at these photos of a snow-covered Grand Canyon,” he writes on X.

“I took these photos 30 seconds after I took the photo of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating Station in the Mojave Desert in yesterday’s post. Blink and you will have missed your target!”

The astronaut then goes on to ask readers a maths problem to get them to guess how quickly the Space Station moves. Maths was never my strong point, so I’ll leave that to other people to figure out! Some have suggested a staggering 17,000 km per hour as the correct answer.

Mogensen spent six months in orbit on the ISS and described his time in space as “a dream come true.” Just yesterday, fellow astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli shared some spectacular photos of a particularly strong aurora taken from the ISS.

[via digital trends]

