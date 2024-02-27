This pill camera revolutionizes bowel cancer diagnosis

The photography world is constantly evolving, and it already has its place in medicine. But now there’s another camera-related novelty that could help detect bowel cancer. A new study funded by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is investigating colon capsule endoscopy, a non-invasive yet reliable diagnostic method.

Imagine a camera so small you can swallow it whole. ColoCap is no bigger than a vitamin pill, and it travels through your digestive system, capturing thousands of images of your bowel lining. Unlike traditional colonoscopies, which require hospital visits and involve discomfort for some patients, this innovative method offers a minimally invasive, patient-friendly approach.

The principle of working and benefits

The principle is pretty simple: patients swallow the capsule, which transmits pictures wirelessly to a recorder they wear on their waist. After naturally passing through the body, the capsule is discarded.

As I mentioned, the principle is minimally invasive, and there’s no need for hospital stays. There’s also the potential for remote swallowing with virtual consultations with your doctor, reducing travel and wait times. Disposable capsule eliminates waste generated by colonoscopies

Professor James Turvill, Consultant Gastroenterologist, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explained:

“It has taken 15 years of hard work to get to this stage and it is a real privilege to think that I am working on a project that may change the way bowel cancer is diagnosed in future, both in the UK and internationally. Working on the ColoCap project is the pinnacle of my career and comes as we complete the largest evaluation ever undertaken into the use of colon capsule endoscopy in bowel cancer diagnosis.”

Still, we have to note that this technology isn’t all new. We previously reported about PillCam, another miniature camera inside a pill used for the same purpose. The difference is that ColoCap is still in the research and evaluation phase, while PillCam is already widely used in clinical practice in Scotland.

The results of the ColoCap study are expected in 2026-2027, and the potential impact on patients and the healthcare system could be groundbreaking. Hopefully, this non-invasive method will spread globally to spare patients pain and discomfort while diagnosing cancer and other illnesses in their early stages.

[via Digital Camera World; Image credit: York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust]