All right, so we can all agree that the Fujifilm X100VI ($1599) is one of the prettiest cameras in history, right? There is a reason why Fujifilm hasn’t changed the look of the X100 series since the original one was released in 2010. It’s quite impressive, but there is a downside to this. If you want your X100VI camera to be different from everyone else’s, there isn’t much you can do. You can pay $400 extra for the rare X100VI special edition, but that’s a lot of money. Instead, Alphagvrd has a solution for just $40 – Custom skins for the X100VI. (If you know how to pronounce Alphagvrd, hit us in the comments. The winner gets to pick their favorite color to pitch to Fuji)

The Alphagvrd Fujifilm X100VI Skins

It’s fun when you have different looks to choose from. Sadly, Fujifilm doesn’t understand this as they only offer two options for each X100 camera – silver and black. Maybe one day, Fujifilm will offer extra colored versions as Nikon does with their Nikon ZF and ZFc. Until such a day comes, you can rely on Alphagvrd and their large library of skins to choose from. (No, not the skin that transforms your FUJIFILM X100V to an X100VI)

For the X100VI alone, there are 24 different skins you can get. There are simple skins like obsidian black and brushed titanium, and there are over-the-top skins like camo, nebula, and sticker bomb. If none of those are to your liking, there is also a “custom” option. This opens up a box for you to insert skins outside the library. Unlike what you would expect, it doesn’t let you upload an image for a skin texture. Instead, when you select custom, you ask Alphagvrd for a custom version of their “secret skins”. There is an entire secret menu with codes for extra skins. Just select one you like and copy its code to the box from before.

Nebula skin Brushed titanium skin

Personally, I may go for the Contour white skin from the default library, but the denim skin from the Secret Library sounds pretty wild, so I’m horribly parted. What would you go for?

Contour white skin

If you fancy this kind of look, Alphagvrd has a wide selection of skins for almost any camera you can think of in their store, and Amazon has a similar collection from other brands.

Price and availability

The skins are available for pre-order for $40 in Alphagvrd’s store. If you don’t have the equipment to install a skin at home, Alphagvrd can ship a tweezer and squeegee kit with your skin. It only costs an extra $3.

[via Fuji Rumors]