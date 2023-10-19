Tom Cruise finds music video gig for Mission Impossible film crew

Tom Cruise is never gonna give them up, let them down, or desert them. I’m talking about his Mission Impossible film crew, of course. As the Hollywood strikes continue, the film schedule for Cruise’s next MI film is getting more and more delayed, and his crew are suffering the consequences.

But not to worry, Crusie has found them another gig: working on none other than Rick Astley‘s latest music video. The film crew are still allowed to work as they aren’t directly affected by the strikes. However, they are losing out on paid work. Cruise decided it was time to take action.

Simon Pegg, who has also appeared in several of the Mission Impossible movies, was directing the Astley video for his new song ‘Forever and More’. According to The Sun, Cruise called in a favour and asked him to help out the out-of-work crew. Pegg is also known for his writing and directing roles in comedy films such as Hot Fuzz and Sean of the Dead.

The video was apparently shot in the UK this week at a secret location. Astley told Virgin Radio, “we’ve gone from iPhone to Hollywood — it’s a crazy jump.”

I find it difficult to believe, however, that Astley was going to shoot his music video on an iPhone, no matter how good the latest iPhone 15 Pro is.

The MI team are used to working with Cruise on death-defying stunts. Climbing ropeless up skyscrapers and motorbiking off cliffs are pretty run-of-the-mill for this crew. Let’s hope the Astley video will honour that, and we can keep our fingers crossed for some similar crazy antics!

I’m personally hoping for Rick Astley to be 80s-style lip-syncing while simultaneously base-jumping into a canyon. That or a cameo appearance in the next Mission Impossible film, perhaps one where he distracts the bad guys by giving them all earworm.

I guess we will all just have to wait and see what delights Pegg dishes up for us.

[Via The Sun]

Image Credit: Andrew Hurley CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons