Apple unveils the iPhone 15, the most ‘pro’ smartphone camera yet

Apple just announced the latest version of their smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and you might just be tempted to part with a grand. According to the hype, they are the strongest, fastest, and most capable camera phone yet. Oh and finally they got rid of the lighting port in favour of a USB-c.

The two phones are made of an invincible sounding titanium. The 15 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage, and the Pro Max at $1,199 with 256GB of storage.

But enough about that, let’s look at what really matters: the camera. The 15 Pro and Pro Max supposedly have Apple’s best cameras yet. A 48 mega-pixel camera that can take perfect photos in low light with fewer lens flare issues.

Users can select three different lens focal lengths from the main camera: 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm. There is also a 5x optical zoom which takes it to a whopping 120mm focal length, the most of any iPhones.

If you’re shooting video you’ll be able to shoot 4K60 ProRes video directly onto the phone, or shoot directly to an external drive through the USB-C port (so that’s why it’s useful!). Clearly, Apple is expecting content creators to be using this device professionally.

And coupled with the 10Gbps transfer speeds via the USB-C port, it certainly seems like this phone could be useful. It also boasts the fastest performance of any smartphone, according to Apple, and could even give some lower-end PC’s a run for their money. Although let’s face it, these phones probably cost more than a low-end PC!

So will it be worth it to upgrade? Honestly, if you have one of Samsung’s latest and greatest phones, probably not. Likewise, if you already have the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro then again, the camera and video specs probably aren’t going to be enough of an upgrade to make it worth it.

But you know, this is Apple, and they’ve marketed perfectly with pretty shiny colours and beautiful packaging, so of course we all want one!

The 15 Pro and the Pro Max will be available for preorder this Friday and on sale September 22nd.