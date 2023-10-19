DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

OpenAI’s new tool will detect AI-generated images with 99% precision

by Add Comment

In the world flooded with AI images, it’s essential that we can detect them fast. OpenAI has announced that it’s releasing a tool that will help in this process. According to the company, it will be able to detect AI-generated images with a 99% accuracy.

The announcement came during the Wall Street Journal‘s Tech Live conference on Monday. Mira Murati, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, shared that the tool is currently undergoing internal testing. There’s no word on the public release date, but Murati noted that the tool is “99% reliable” already. Murati added that she wanted the tool to be designed so that OpenAI’s users “don’t feel monitored.”

Can AI detection tools be 100% accurate?

It’s worth noting that AI image detection tools are not new to the market. The most popular one is probably AI or Not, but it’s not unmistakable. As PetaPixel [sensitive topic] recently reported, this tool marked a photo from the Israel-Hamas war as AI-generated. However, an expert confirmed that it was, in fact, a real photo. It appears that people don’t only use AI-generated images to spread fake news – but they also use AI detectors to discredit the horrors of war.

For now, there is no AI detection tool that is 100% accurate. Still, they can at least help you figure out whether Giants of Kandahar or people kicking alligators are real. As for more serious stories – please rely on your common sense and don’t believe everything you see.

via PetaPixel

Related posts:

Bye-bye fake news: This free tool spots AI-generated images in a second This free web tool lets you explore bias in AI-generated images Google introduces new tool to prevent confusion over AI generated imagesGoogle introduces new tool to prevent confusion over AI generated images Nude app uses AI to detect and hide NSFW images from your phone
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts