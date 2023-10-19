Canon quietly kills the EOS-M system

The Canon EOS-M system is dead, it seems. According to Canon Rumours, Canon Japan, quietly and without ceremony, pulled all of its EOS-M system camera bodies and labelled them as being discontinued.

The popular camera bodies EOS M50 and M50 Mark II are both labelled as discontinued, and Canon USA is also completely out of stock.

The past couple of years have seen much to-ing and fro-ing and speculation as to whether Canon would abandon its EOS-M line of cameras. The steady shift towards the mirrorless R series seemed to strike a death knell for the smaller, older system.

But Canon staunchly denied such speculation. In March 2023. Canon even went as far as confirming that they were still invested in the M system, saying, “We will continue to offer the EOS M series as we need to meet this high demand.”

However, to most of us, it was pretty obvious that the newest EOS R50 was a direct replacement for the M50 bodies. It was only a matter of time.

Apparently, stocks of EOS-M lenses are in short supply, so if you have the M system and still want to invest in new glass, now might be the time to jump on it. Otherwise, second-hand will be the only other option for Canon-made lenses. You can also still get Sigma and Viltrox lenses for the EOS-M system, at least for now.