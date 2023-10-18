DIY Photography

Elinchrom launches the Three, their newest battery-powered off-camera flash

Swiss lighting manufacturer Elinchrom has announced the Elinchrom THREE. This portable off-camera flash works with Elinchrom’s existing range of battery-powered strobes, including the ONE and the FIVE, giving photographers more options for multi-light setups.

The light weighs just 1.6 kilograms and offers 525 full-power flashes on one charge. This makes the Elinchrom THREE ideal for long photography sessions. This should make it particularly popular with wedding and event photographers.

This flash is apparently designed for both performance and reliability. This should make it a good choice for corporate, editorial, and fashion photography, where consistent results are crucial.

Elinchrom says it will suit both beginners in studio flash photography and experienced professionals who need adaptable lighting for different locations and conditions.

Key features

More Power: The Elinchrom THREE provides 261 Watt-seconds of power, giving you bright photos.

Quick Recycling time: It’s ready to take the next shot in just 1.2 seconds at full power.

No Breaks: The THREE has a built-in Li-Ion battery, so you can capture 525 full-power flashes on one charge. You can even keep shooting while it’s connected to a USB-C power source.

Multipurpose: The light is equipped with a bright and high-quality bi-colour continuous LED light for video. It’s a strobe and continuous LED in one.

Portability: The light weighs only 1.6 kilograms (3.6 pounds), making it very easy to take out on location.

Easy Controls: It has a touchscreen interface and a quick menu, helping you work efficiently and more easily.

Remote Control: You can control it from your smartphone or computer through the Elinchrom Bridge, making setup faster.

Elinchrom OCF modifier mount: Compatible with most Profoto bayonet light modifiers and the traditional Elinchrom bayonet via the included heavy-duty adapter.

Sync up to 1/8000s with HSS: Freeze motion, overpower ambient light, and darken backgrounds.

TTL with manual lock: Enables a quick switch from TTL to Manual without losing exposure settings.

Built-in Bluetooth: Adjust and control settings via the Elinchrom App without the need for the Elinchrom Bridge.

Price and Availability

The Elinchrom THREE is available to buy now for $999.99.

