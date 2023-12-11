The LEGO Leica M6 can hit the stores, but it needs your help

We’ve seen some delightful LEGO cameras, and yet another one might hit the stores with enough luck and enough votes. A creator recently designed a LEGO Leica M6 and posted their project on LEGO Ideas. You get to cast your vote, and this toy camera might get into production.

A user named Leon, known under ChiefHilariousRaisin100, posted the idea to LEGO Ideas. He also shared some Leica M6 history, noting that the M6 is a classic and iconic rangefinder camera model. Leica Camera AG first introduced it in 1984, and the rest is history. The camera played a significant role in the history of photography and is highly regarded by photographers and collectors.

“The Leica M6 is often considered one of the finest rangefinder cameras ever made,” Leon writes. “Its reputation for mechanical precision, build quality, and image quality has led to its enduring popularity among photographers, both amateur and professional.” It’s also popular among collectors, who pay high prices to get their hands on one of these beauties .

Leon’s Project includes the camera, a Leica Summicron Coll.2/5 Cm SOOIC lens, and two camera films, one being in the camera. It reached 100 supporters within the first 60 days since Leon posted it. LEGO rewarded him with a one-year boost to reach 1,000 supporters. So, you know what to do: go to LEGO Ideas and support Leon’s idea. If he gets enough votes, you could add this LEGO Leica to your collection.

[via Leica Rumors]