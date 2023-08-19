DIY Photography

Leitz Auction edition Leica M6 limited to only 20 units worldwide

by

There are some cameras out there that are purely for decoration. They exist for the prestige of ownership, never likely to create even a single photo. This is such a camera. It’s a special Leitz Auction edition of the Leica M6 (buy here) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Leitz Photographica Auction.

You’re only able to buy them in person from one very specific Leica shop in Vienna, Austria. It comes with the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH lens (buy here), with both items sporting a glossy black finish. And if you want one, it’ll cost you €25,980.

As well as the camera and lens, you’ve got a lens cap, body cap and lens hood, along with a custom strap made from smooth black leather. The complete combo, ready to go, right out of the box – although you know they never will – just as soon as you fork over the cash.

Now, we know Leica are expensive, particularly when it comes to their limited edition cameras. But just how expensive is this one?

The standard Leica M6 and Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH lens cost a grand total of $13,190, according to B&H. According to Google’s current exchange rates, €25,980 equates to around $28,300.

That’s an increase in cost over the standard camera and lens of $15,110. You could get a pair of standard M6 & lens kits for the cost of this one. And you’d still have change left over to cover your flights and accommodation to Vienna, Austria!

To its credit, the Leitz logo on the front of the limited edition camera is made from solid gold. But is it really $15,110 worth of gold?

Given some of the prices that rare Leica cameras have been fetching over the last few years, though, I’m not surprised. With only 20 units worldwide, overly rich completionists are going to be trying to collect this one for years to come, and the value should only ever increase.

And chances are, none of these cameras will ever shoot a single photo.

John Aldred

