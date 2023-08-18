This Panasonic S5 IIx teardown video is extremely satisfying to watch

When it comes to teardowns, there are two names that spring to mind. One is Roger Cicala at LensRentals, and the other is the team at Kolari Vision. If you’ve not heard of Kolari before, they’re filter manufacturers specialising in the unusual.

Their work often involves teardowns, as they place filters directly onto the sensors of some cameras. We’ve featured Kolari’s written teardowns on DIYP in the past, but now Kolari’s gone video. And it’s time for the Panasonic S5 IIX Teardown (buy here).

A mellow Panasonic S5 IIX Teardown

The Panasonic S5 IIX teardown video sets a very different tone to Kolari’s written reviews. The peaceful music with the slow zoom effects and shots which linger on details makes for a very relaxing video. It also serves as a handy guide for those considering tearing down their own cameras – for whatever reason.

Kolari does it because they manufacture filters. Some of those filters go on the end of your lens, while others attach directly to the sensor. These replace the filter supplied by the manufacturer that blocks infrared and ultraviolet light.

Naturally, to get this up close and personal with the sensor, some disassembly is required. And here we see the S5 IIX pulled apart and laid out in all its glory.

There is a lot of detail in the video, with many on-screen annotations to let you know what you’re looking at and what you need to loosen or remove. It’s a pretty thorough explanation of how the camera comes together. Well comes apart, anyway. If you want to put it back together again, you’ll have to watch the video in reverse.

Many people attempt their own IR camera conversions, so maybe this will help you do yours.

Personally, I’m happy just to sit back, relax, and watch the experts do it.