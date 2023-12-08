This adorable LEGO retro camera set hits the stores soon

Photographers and children (children at heart included), LEGO has announced something just for us. It’s a new Retro Camera Creator Set, a 3-in-1 set that lets you create a 35mm film SLR camera, a retro video camera, or a retro TV. And all of them are absolutely adorable!

The 35mm camera build features a moving lens, film loading, and a film-inspired strap. It also includes two film rolls, film canisters, a working film rewind handle, and a hot shoe. Additionally, the set includes little LEGO film rolls with transparencies of photos, like wildlife snaps of a giraffe and some butterflies.

And in case you get bored of the camera, you can reconstruct it into a video camera with an opening flap, or a retro TV with an antenna. Both builds are fun and creative options for LEGO fans of almost all ages. I say almost because it’s recommended for builders aged eight and up. If you’re a grownup, you’re good to go. :)

Availability and Pricing

The LEGO Retro Camera Creator Set will be available in stores starting January 1, 2024. The set includes 261 pieces and costs only $20. Too bad it’s arriving after Christmas, but hey, you can gift your kid something nice even when it’s not Christmas. Okay, not just your kid.

Other LEGO camera sets

In July, LEGO announced a Walt Disney Tribute Camera as part of LEGO’s Disney Centennial celebration. According to Bricks Up, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid Camera (#21345) is rumored to be released next month, too. This set is expected to cost $80 and will be similar to the original design submission, with a functional film tray and potentially even some electronic components!

There have also been some awesome suggestions on LEGO Ideas. One of them was the Ansel Adams set, including the tiny photographer, his cameras, a truck, and a bunch of following items forming a scene. One cool functional suggestion includes the fully functional LEGO pinhole camera. There have been many replicas, too, such as the LEGO Hasselblad, LEGO Nikon F3, or LEGO Leica (some tiny Leicas, too). Sadly, none of them have been produced. But hey, if you have LEGO bricks at home, perhaps you can scan the pieces and create something yourself. After all, that’s what LEGO is for.

With some great LEGO camera sets available, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of vintage photography, modern cameras, or just enjoy building with LEGO, I’m sure you’ll love this set, and the ones that are yet to come.

[via PetaPixel; image credits: LEGO]