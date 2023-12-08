Here are the cameras that shot Flickr’s best images

I know, I know, cameras don’t take photos, photographers do. But they operate cameras and take fantastic shots with them. Electronics Hub conducted an interesting study to learn about the most loved photos and the cameras used to take them.

They analyzed over 1.1 million photos on Flickr, tagged under different genres like architecture, portrait, landscape, fashion, wildlife, and food. The aim was to identify which camera brands and models receive the most “faves” on Flickr.

Methodology

Electronics Hub gathered data on 1,161,339 photos from Flickr with accompanying camera information. The photos were tagged under the categories “architecture,” “portrait,” “landscape,” “fashion,” “wildlife,” and “food.” Photos with no “favorites” from other users were filtered out to remove unpopular and irrelevant photos.

For the overall dataset as well as each category, the average number of favorites per photo was calculated for each camera brand and camera/camera phone model. This allowed Electronics Hub to rank the “most loved” cameras.

They didn’t include camera phones released before 2000 for the camera phone models ranking. The data analysis is correct as of October 2023.

The winners: Most loved cameras overall

Let’s start with the top three cameras. With an average of 138.9 faves, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II topped the list. Interestingly enough, Canon as a brand in general got around 16.6 average faves on Flickr, which makes it only the seventh top brand.

In second place is the Fujifilm X-H1, and Fuji takes second place as a brand in general.

The Sony A7R II gets the bronze medal, with 99.7 average faves per photo. As a brand, Sony comes fourth, closely behind Nikon, who gets third place.

What’s particularly interesting is that, out of the top ten places, nine belong to mirrorless cameras. And the only one that isn’t mirrorless isn’t a DLSR, either. In seventh place is the compact Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII.

Another thing I found interesting is that some of these cameras aren’t from the most recent lists of the best Sony, Fujifilm, or Canon cameras; they’re older models.

Credits: Electronics Hub

Phone cameras

We can’t leave out phone cameras as they have become a regular part of our gear. According to the study, the iPhone 13 Pro stood out as the top-performing phone camera in terms of popularity on Flickr. Note that photos taken with it had an average of 29.8 favs, which is far less than that of dedicated cameras. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes the second place, and the S21 5G is right behind it in the third place.

Genre-specific champions

Electronics Hub also explored genre-specific most popular cameras. In other words, they wanted to know which camera models were used with the most love photos in genres like landscapes, wildlife, architecture, and so on. So, let’s check them out:

Credits: Electronics Hub

Conclusion

The vast majority of the “most loved” cameras on Flickr are older models, not currently gracing the top-of-the-line lists. Many models have even been discontinued. So, while the gear plays a role in taking photos, this study confirms what I said in the introduction: it’s about the photographer, not the camera. Your vision and skill matter far more than the latest, high-end camera. This suggests that technical advancements are not always the key to capturing perfect moments and your audience’s hearts.

Check out the complete Electronics Hub study to get a more detailed insight into their findings.