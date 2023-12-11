Afidus ATL-800 is a compact all-in-one 4K timelapse camera

When it comes to timelapse, I’ve always been a fan of DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. But for long-term timelapse, DSLRs and mirrorless cameras aren’t always practical. Sometimes, we need something a little more purpose-built.

This is where the Afidus ATL-800 (buy here) steps in. Capable of running for weeks unattended, it’s designed specifically for long-term timelapse. It offers 4K resolution, with a 16-35mm equivalent f/1.6 lens in a weatherproof form factor.

Afidus ATL-800 4K Time Lapse Camera

Several sample clips have been released for the Afidus ATL-800. They look to be from an early prototype, however, as they were posted quite a while ago. They are very impressive, though, for such a small and compact device.

On the front of the camera is the lens. And it’s actually a zoom lens. A real, optical one, not digital. It features a 2.8-8mm f/1.6 lens. This provides a field of view equivalent to about a 16-35mm lens on a full-frame camera.

The lens projects onto a pretty small Sony Starvis 1/2.8″ sensor, capable of recording video at up to 3840×2160. The company says it’s the first compact all-in-one timelapse camera to offer 4K resolution. Considering its small size, the quality of the final footage looks quite good, too.

Video files are saved to a microSD card. The slot only supports cards up to 128GB, which might be an issue for you, depending on the quality, frequency and duration you want to shoot for.

There for the long haul

The Afidus cameras are designed specifically for long-term timelapse. Sequences that can last days, weeks or even months. They’re used a lot for things like construction or documenting events that happen over the course of one or several days.

To be able to last the duration, though, these little cameras have to also be tough. And weatherproof. The Afidus ATL-800 is IPx5 rated. This means that it’s basically considered to be “water-resistant”, “rainproof”, or “splashproof” but not waterproof. It should handle a decent spell in the worst rain, though – unless it floods. The company does say, however, that the USB socket cover is waterproof.

For those doing really long timelapses covering several days or more, you can schedule your shooting session. This can be very handy to ensure that you’re only capturing the daylight hours. You also get day-of-week scheduling to make sure it only shoots when something’s happening.

Timelapse can be captured in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 20 and 30-second intervals. It can also be captured in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10-minute intervals or 1, 4 or 24-hour intervals. Of course, interval affects battery life. With a shot every 3 seconds, your battery will last about 10 hours. But drop that down to every minute, and it lasts for 12 days. If you go to every 10 minutes, you get over three months of battery life on a single charge.

Afidus ATL-800 4K Time Lapse Camera Specs

The Afidus ATL-800 boasts an impressive set of specs for this type of camera. Intended to be set up, turned on and left until their task is completed, you get a lot of versatility. It shoots 4K or 1080p footage with h.264 or h.265 encoding.

You’ve got auto and manual focusing, which isn’t common in small cameras like these. Also uncommon is the 16-35mm equivalent zoom lens. And it can run for months on just four AA batteries.

Model Afidus ATL-800 Sensor Sony™ Starvis™ 1/2.8” CMOS Resolution 3840×2160 @ 30fps, 1920×1080 @ 30fps Lens Optical Zoom 2.8-8mm/f1.6 (16-35mm DSLR equivalent) Focus Auto, manual (remote zoom and focus in app) Field of View 120° (Horizontal) Capture Modes Time Lapse, Camcorder, Snapshot on Demand Timelapse Intervals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 20, 30 seconds, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 minute, 1, 4, 24 hour, Custom time interval of any duration Continuous Intervals 2-30 FPS @ 3840×2160 & 1920×1080 Storage Micro SD (capacity up to 128GB) File Format MP4 h.264 or h.265 Power Source Battery AA x 4 / Micro-USB DC 5V waterproof Battery Life Afidus Battery Technology™

Continuous Record –> 5± hours

Interval Capture

3s –> 10+ hours

1 min –> 12+ days

5 min –> 60± days

10 min –> 112± days Power Bank Keep Alive 3 options to prevent battery pack auto shutdown Timer 4 time slots each day & day of the week scheduling Microphone Audio capture with continuous intervals Weather Resistant IPX 5 with silicone sleeve Mounting 1/4″ X 20 standard tripod mount, (4) strap tabs for horizontal and vertical Weight 140g (w/o batteries) Dimensions 103 x 80 x 55mm App OS Android 8.0 and iOS 11.0 or later Accessories Included: 16GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD card, strap, USB cable, (4) Energizer AA batteries

Price and Availability

The Afidus ATL-800 is available to buy now for an introductory price of $589 from the TimeLapseCameras website. Once this is over, it’ll go up to $649.