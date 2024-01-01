The fastest tripod in the world – YC Onion Pineta Peak tripod review
Jan 1, 2024
In the last few years, creatives have gotten into faster and faster workflows. Videographers are no exception. The average tripod takes time to set up, and you need to set it up again for each location of shot change. This is where the YC Onion Pineta Peak tripod ($699) differs. Together with the Sachtler Flowtech, it is one of the fastest tripods to set up.
YC Onion Pineta tripod build quality and design
YC Onion did a good job designing this tripod. The Pineta Peak feels sturdy and well-built but not heavy. This is a carbon fiber tripod and weighs only 3.5kg. (I remember you could also get the Pineta in aluminum, which was 500g more, but I can no longer find links for it). Either version is easily light enough to carry using the built-in handle. Overall, it stacks up nicely with other fast tripods like the Smallrig heavy-duty and Manfrotto’s speed series.
The carbon fiber version extends to 155cm when using its Cocoanut bowl head kit ($249). With this head combo, it has a maximum payload of 35kg.
YC Onion Pineta quick levers
We have already seen a few “fast” tripods here in DIYP, but thanks to the intuitive lock lever designs, the Pineta Peak is one of the fastest. The lock levers are easy to use, even with one finger, but that’s not the important part of their unique design. Unlike most other tripods, each leg only has one height lever and one angle lock.
Unlocking the height lever allows the entire tripod leg to be extended freely and quickly. Pulling the angle lock allows a quick change of how wide the legs spread: 22, 52, or 82 degrees. If you fold the legs vertically, you can press an additional lock button. This will prevent the legs from opening when you carry the tripod with you.
YC Onion Coconut 75mm bowl head
YC Onion extended their fast setup approach to the head of the tripod as well, the YC Onion Coconut 75mm bowl head ($249). If you want the bowl head unlocked, you don’t need to awkwardly reach out for a handle underneath. In this case, a silver lever is sticking out, and pulling that lever frees the half bowl to move. This is far easier to adjust than that little handle that you have in most tripods.
We noticed that the lock mechanism loosens up a bit after some usage. It forces you to strengthen the lock from below. It’s easy to do and doesn’t require a wrench or anything, but I find it concerning how often it gets loose.
Above the bowl, you also have a pan lock for the fluid head. All the controls for the Pineta are grouped in a ten-centimeter space. So you don’t need to look for anything operation-wise, and I love it. You even have an angle marker next to the lock so you know the exact camera angle.
YC Onion FH75 fluid head
The FH75 is the fluid head that comes with the Pineta Peak combo. It’s a great fluid head, and it continues the trend of “quick to set up” by including a unique feature. Besides supporting your traditional camera baseplates, it also supports the baseplates you find on DJI gimbals. (The large ones, like the DJI RS3 and RS2, not the RS3 mini). This lets you quickly jump between gimbal and tripod work, as you don’t need to switch plates. It also has two Rosette mounts so you can choose if you want the handle on the left or on the right.
Additional accessories
Besides what we mentioned so far, you can also get a central shaft ($179) and alternative spike feet. The shaft can extend the maximum height of the Pineta Peak tripod to 185cm. But you can also use it in underslung mode to get a lower minimum height.
The spikes are good at sticking the tripod legs between rocks, plants, and grass. They are great for shooting outdoors.
YC Onion Pineta specifications
|Version
|Pineta Peak carbon fiber
|Pineta Peak aluminum
|Folded Length
|78cm
|65.5cm
|Weight
|3.5kg
|4kg
|Adjustable Angle
|22/52/82 degrees
|22/52/82 degrees
|Leg Diameter / Sections
|39/34/29mm- 3 sections
|39/34/29mm- 3 sections
|Max Payload with a bowl head
|35kg
|35kg
|Height Range with a bowl head
|16cm/ 155cm
|14cm/ 135cm
|Max payload with a central shaft
|8kg
|8kg
|Max height with a central shaft
|185cm
|175cm
|Bowl head
|Compatible (included)
|Compatible (the central shaft needs to be removed)
|Quick-release central shaft
|Compatible
|Compatible
|aktiv6, aktiv8, aktiv8 fluid head
|Compatible
|Compatible (the central shaft needs to be removed)
|Lock button for transport
|Yes
|No
|Spikes
|Included
|No
In conclusion
The wait for the Pineta Peak has been long. We first saw it in IBC 2022, and it has gone through four iterations since. Now that it’s finally here, I can truly say that the Pineta Peak is a wonderful tripod. Its quick setup design and high build quality make it a great tripod for a reasonable price.
The YC Onion Pineta Peak is available now. The Tripod+ bowl head combo costs $699 for the carbon fiber version and $499 for the aluminum version. The Carbon fiber Pineta Peak tripod comes with a carrying case, three-foot spikes, three rubber feet, two allen wrenches, and two 1/4″-20 to 3/8″-16 screw adapter
Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.
