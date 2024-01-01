The fastest tripod in the world – YC Onion Pineta Peak tripod review

In the last few years, creatives have gotten into faster and faster workflows. Videographers are no exception. The average tripod takes time to set up, and you need to set it up again for each location of shot change. This is where the YC Onion Pineta Peak tripod ($699) differs. Together with the Sachtler Flowtech, it is one of the fastest tripods to set up.

YC Onion Pineta tripod build quality and design

YC Onion did a good job designing this tripod. The Pineta Peak feels sturdy and well-built but not heavy. This is a carbon fiber tripod and weighs only 3.5kg. (I remember you could also get the Pineta in aluminum, which was 500g more, but I can no longer find links for it). Either version is easily light enough to carry using the built-in handle. Overall, it stacks up nicely with other fast tripods like the Smallrig heavy-duty and Manfrotto’s speed series.

The carbon fiber version extends to 155cm when using its Cocoanut bowl head kit ($249). With this head combo, it has a maximum payload of 35kg.

YC Onion Pineta quick levers

We have already seen a few “fast” tripods here in DIYP, but thanks to the intuitive lock lever designs, the Pineta Peak is one of the fastest. The lock levers are easy to use, even with one finger, but that’s not the important part of their unique design. Unlike most other tripods, each leg only has one height lever and one angle lock.

You really do get record-time setups with the Pineta Peak…

Unlocking the height lever allows the entire tripod leg to be extended freely and quickly. Pulling the angle lock allows a quick change of how wide the legs spread: 22, 52, or 82 degrees. If you fold the legs vertically, you can press an additional lock button. This will prevent the legs from opening when you carry the tripod with you.

If the angle lever is released, you can adjust the leg completely freely Without releasing the lever, you can still adjust the leg until the predetermined point, but not if the lock button is pressed.

YC Onion Coconut 75mm bowl head

YC Onion extended their fast setup approach to the head of the tripod as well, the YC Onion Coconut 75mm bowl head ($249). If you want the bowl head unlocked, you don’t need to awkwardly reach out for a handle underneath. In this case, a silver lever is sticking out, and pulling that lever frees the half bowl to move. This is far easier to adjust than that little handle that you have in most tripods.

We noticed that the lock mechanism loosens up a bit after some usage. It forces you to strengthen the lock from below. It’s easy to do and doesn’t require a wrench or anything, but I find it concerning how often it gets loose.

Our unit has a scratch, but it still operates smoother than butter

Above the bowl, you also have a pan lock for the fluid head. All the controls for the Pineta are grouped in a ten-centimeter space. So you don’t need to look for anything operation-wise, and I love it. You even have an angle marker next to the lock so you know the exact camera angle.

YC Onion FH75 fluid head

The FH75 is the fluid head that comes with the Pineta Peak combo. It’s a great fluid head, and it continues the trend of “quick to set up” by including a unique feature. Besides supporting your traditional camera baseplates, it also supports the baseplates you find on DJI gimbals. (The large ones, like the DJI RS3 and RS2, not the RS3 mini). This lets you quickly jump between gimbal and tripod work, as you don’t need to switch plates. It also has two Rosette mounts so you can choose if you want the handle on the left or on the right.

Additional accessories

Besides what we mentioned so far, you can also get a central shaft ($179) and alternative spike feet. The shaft can extend the maximum height of the Pineta Peak tripod to 185cm. But you can also use it in underslung mode to get a lower minimum height.

The spikes are good at sticking the tripod legs between rocks, plants, and grass. They are great for shooting outdoors.

YC Onion Pineta specifications

Version Pineta Peak carbon fiber Pineta Peak aluminum Folded Length 78cm 65.5cm Weight 3.5kg 4kg Adjustable Angle 22/52/82 degrees 22/52/82 degrees Leg Diameter / Sections 39/34/29mm- 3 sections 39/34/29mm- 3 sections Max Payload with a bowl head 35kg 35kg Height Range with a bowl head 16cm/ 155cm 14cm/ 135cm Max payload with a central shaft 8kg 8kg Max height with a central shaft 185cm 175cm Bowl head Compatible (included) Compatible (the central shaft needs to be removed) Quick-release central shaft Compatible Compatible aktiv6, aktiv8, aktiv8 fluid head Compatible Compatible (the central shaft needs to be removed) Lock button for transport Yes No Spikes Included No

In conclusion

The wait for the Pineta Peak has been long. We first saw it in IBC 2022, and it has gone through four iterations since. Now that it’s finally here, I can truly say that the Pineta Peak is a wonderful tripod. Its quick setup design and high build quality make it a great tripod for a reasonable price.

The YC Onion Pineta Peak is available now. The Tripod+ bowl head combo costs $699 for the carbon fiber version and $499 for the aluminum version. The Carbon fiber Pineta Peak tripod comes with a carrying case, three-foot spikes, three rubber feet, two allen wrenches, and two 1/4″-20 to 3/8″-16 screw adapter