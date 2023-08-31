YC Onion finally launches the Pineta Tripod with one-touch height adjustment

Well, this one’s taken a while. We first saw it almost a year ago at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam and then again earlier this year at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas. Now, it’s finally being released. Yes, it’s the YC Onion Pineta tripod.

The Pineta range is comprised of a tripod and a monopod. The monopod came out shortly after the initial announcement. The Tripod’s taken a while, but now it’s coming in both aluminium and carbon fibre flavours.

YC Onion Pineta – Why has it taken so long?

While neither company has commented on it publicly, the general belief is that YC Onion was struggling to implement its one-touch height adjustments – demonstrated in the video below. Not through engineering issues, but legal ones.

It’s been largely thought that it might infringe upon patents owned by Videndum (formerly Vitec) that it implements in its variously branded (Sachtler, Vinten, OConnor) Flowtech tripods.

As I said, neither YC Onion nor Videndum have come out to say anything about this, but it wouldn’t surprise me. SmallRig seemed to find a way around it, though, and it looks like YC Onion has, too.

In their marketing literature for the tripod, the company says that the YC Onion features a “patented internal structure”. Whether it’s a patent they own or something they’ve licensed is unknown.

So, what’s new that we haven’t already seen?

As mentioned, we first saw the YC Onion Pineta at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam last September. It was a very impressive tripod with a much lower cost than we typically see on one-touch height adjustment tripods. Flowtechs typically start in the thousands of dollars just for the legs.

They appeared again at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas in April. This time, we took a look at the Pineta monopod, although the functionality in the legs and the one-touch mechanism is essentially identical.

The only thing that’s really new now is that the tripod is available for sale. Or at least, it will be soon. But it does mean that we have the full and final specifications for the tripod now.

YC Onion Pineta Tripod Specs

Material Carbon Fibre Aluminium Mount 75mm Bowl Head or 3/8″-16 75mm Bowl Head or 3/8″-16 Max Payload 35kg 35kg Closed length 68cm 65.5cm Max height 185cm 175cm Min height 16cm 14cm Leg Angles 22º, 52º, 82º 22º, 52º, 82º Leg Lock Top lever Top lever Leg Sections 3 3 Weight 3.5kg 4kg

Price and Availability

The YC Onion Pineta is to become available in either the YC Onion Pineta Peak Carbon Fibre variety for $699 or the YC Onion Pineta Peak SE Aluminium version for $499. It is listed on the YC Onion website, although everything is presently listed as out of stock.

I expect it will start accepting orders, or at least pre-orders, within the next few days.