Burger King to face lawsuit for misrepresenting whopper size in ad photos

We’ve always joked about how burgers look way better in ad photos than in reality. But Burger King got sued over it. A U.S. judge recently dismissed the chain’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit that claims that it falsely advertised its Whopper sandwich, making it look larger than it actually is.

To refresh your memory, the lawsuit alleges that Burger King uses oversized and inaccurate ad photos to advertise and illustrate all of its Whopper-branded sandwiches. This includes vegan versions too: Impossible Whopper and the new Whopper Melts. U.S. According to the lawsuit, Burger King began misrepresenting the size of its burgers in 2017, advertising them as “approximately 35 per cent” bigger than they actually are. “Although the size of the Whopper increased materially in Burger King’s advertisements, the recipe or the amount of beef or ingredients contained in Burger King’s Whopper has never changed,” the lawsuit reads.

Burger King, on the other hand, claims that burgers don’t need to look “exactly like the picture.” “The plaintiffs’ claims are false,” the chain said in a statement on Tuesday. “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

However, the judge said it was up to jurors to “tell us what reasonable people think.” Altman made his decision public on Friday, and Burger King will face the lawsuit regardless of their attempts to dismiss it, as Reuters reports.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s faced a similar lawsuit in 2022. And honestly, none of this surprises me. After all, many burgers in food ads aren’t even edible. They’re propped up with skewers, cooking spray, toothpicks, and even shoe polish! No wonder they look so different from the real thing.

[via PetaPixel]