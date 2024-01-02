Florida woman sues Reese’s for misleading candy photos

A woman from Tampa, Florida, is suing confectionary giant Reese’s for $5 million for misleading images on their wrappers. The woman filed a federal lawsuit against The Hershey Company, who own Reese’s, claiming that the brand was falsely advertising their Autumn and Winter products.

Cynthia Kelly says the products included in her class-action suit are Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Reese’s White Pumpkins, Reese’s Pieces Pumpkins, Reese’s Peanut Butter Ghost, Reese’s White Ghost, Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats, Reese’s Peanut Butter footballs, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Shapes Assortment Snowmen Stockings Bells.

“Hershey’s labels for the Products are materially misleading, and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products’ packaging,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit includes a range of photographs that show the candy wrappers alongside the actual chocolates. Most of which are misshapen and missing the detail depicted in the photographs.

“Reese’s what are you doing,” Kelly says, “look at the picture on the packet. It’s like a pumpkin with faces and a little mouth — then you open up the packet and you are presented with that monstrosity.”

This is yet another lawsuit filed against major US food brands for misleading images. Naturally, food photography is intended to show the product at its best, and there are laws that state what you can and can’t show.

However, many consumers have felt disgruntled by the disparity between the photographs and real life. Last year a man sued Burger King for misleading consumers on the size of their burger products.

Honestly, I think it was about time someone sued Hershey’s, if only for making such disgusting chocolate!

[via petapixel]