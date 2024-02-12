Midjourney considers banning political images for 2024 election

AI image generator Midjourney says it is considering plans to ban any images or prompts that may affect the 2024 US presidential elections. CEO David Holz says that any images that include candidates, especially President Biden or Donald Trump, will be “hammered for the next 12 months”.

The move by the company is to try to limit potential damage from misinformation and fake images that could possibly influence the outcome of this year’s election.

“I don’t know how much I care about political speech for the next year for our platform,” said Holz last week on a Discord chat according to Bloomberg.

“I know it’s fun to make Trump pictures – I make Trump pictures,” he continued, “Trump is aesthetically really interesting. However, probably better to just not, better to pull out a little bit during this election. We’ll see.”

Holz’s comments come around the same time OpenAI announced that they will be using content authenticity tags on all their images generated with both Dall-E 3 and ChatGPT. The move is in conjunction with Adobe and Microsoft, as well as several leading camera brands, in a bid to allow viewers to check the origins of an image.

These moves could be incredibly important. If deepfaked Taylor Swift isn’t bad enough, imagine the potential for political damage. The 2024 US presidential election campaign is a prime target for misinformation, and just a few fake images or videos could be enough to swing voters.

Finally, the adolescent AI companies may be growing up a little and accepting some responsibility for the consequences of AI-image generation.

[via the guardian]