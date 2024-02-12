Instagram and Threads will no longer recommend political content

As the elections are approaching, the number of false news and AI fakery is getting insane. So, after Midjourney, Meta has also decided to pull a break on political content. From now on, they’ll stop suggesting it to you on Instagram and Threads.

With this move, Meta is extending its existing approach to how it treats political content on Instagram and Threads. “If you decide to follow accounts that post political content, we don’t want to get between you and their posts,” Instagram writes in a blog post, “but we also don’t want to proactively recommend political content from accounts you don’t follow.”

“We won’t proactively recommend content about politics on recommendation surfaces across Instagram and Threads. If you still want these posts recommended to you, you will have a control to see them.

Meta notes that content and design may change as they refine the products before launch.

These new guidelines apply to public accounts and locations where Meta typically suggests content, such as Explore, Reels, In-Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Users. However, this doesn’t impact how content is displayed from accounts that users decide to follow. If an ineligible account posts political content concerning laws, elections, or social issues, you can still see it in your Feed and Stories.

If you have an Instagram Professional account, you can use Account Status to check if you qualify for a recommendation based on your recent political content. You can edit or delete your recent posts if necessary, request a review if you disagree with Meta’s decision, or stop posting political content for a certain period of time to become eligible for recommendation again.

Meta notes that they’ll slowly roll out these changes over time “to get this right.”

