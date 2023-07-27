Threads gets chronological feed you wanted for Instagram. How ironic

Meta has finally decided to add a chronological feed… to Threads. Wait, what? Yeah, we’ve been asking for this on Instagram for ages, but Meta has decided that chronological feed is something they’ll apply to its new Twitter-like app, Threads.

Threads is an Instagram-tied app – it’s a standalone app, but you need to connect it to your Instagram account to use it. It’s growing fast, and some users noted that it should add a chronological feed to truly compete with Twitter (now known as X).

The irony is as thick as pea soup when you think about how Instagram users have been asking for a chronological feed since 2016. None of us liked Instagram’s decision to swap it for algorithmic feed back then, and most of us still aren’t happy about it. To be fair, Meta did add a sort of chronological feed to Instagram six years after users started asking for it. But it’s not a default option and you have to reset it every time you open the app.

We’ve been asking for a chronological feed on Instagram for… how long now? And then, Meta introduces Thread and adds the chronological feed to it only a few weeks later. Also. it’s also the app in which not so many people asked for it, nor so many people use it (for now) as much as Instagram. For me, it’s a major issue (I don’t really care about social media that much), but I think it’s ironic and even kinda inconsiderate to its users.

[via Engadget]