Praying for miracles? Trump shares a six-fingered AI image of himself praying

A photo of Donald Trump in a moment of apparent divine reflection has been circling the internet. Bathed in the serene light of a church window, knelt solemnly in the pews, he’s depicted praying really hard. So hard that he grew a sixth finger! Yep, Trump has graced social media with an AI-generated image of himself in prayer, he didn’t even bother going to church for a fake photo of a modest Christian.

The image was first shared on Trump’s platform, Truth Social. He was banned from Twitter so, as I just learned, he made his own social network (wow). Anyhow, Someone with the nickname “Patriot4Life” posted the image as a reply to Trump, and he “ReThruted” it to his profile. At first glance, it looks believable… But when you start counting fingers, you realize that the image has the usual quirk of most AI image generators: weird hands.

Trump, ever the social media enthusiast, reposted… Sorry, “ReTruthed” this six-fingered wonder without even noticing his AI alter-ego was a little “extra.” But the eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice the mishap. Thankfully.

AI images and fake news

This isn’t the first time Trump has got under the spotlight for an AI image depicting him. Remember the viral sensation in March 2023 amidst swirling court cases? Dramatic images of Trump being arrested captured everyone’s attention – but they turned out to be a hoax. This event even prompted Midjourney to stop free trial due to “trial abuse.” Pope Francis and his stylish puffy coat also went viral, but it turned out to be an AI masterpiece, too. In fact, the Pope just recently warned the public of the “perverse” dangers of AI-generated images and deepfake videos.

There’s a buzz about AI images as we inch closer to the US presidential election in November. However, as PetaPixel notes, the public’s ability to spot these AI creations offers a sliver of relief. If you’re still unsure how to recognize AI images, this article and this tool could help you. Stay observant and critical, my friends!

[via PetaPixel]