Topaz Labs released Gigapixel 7 upscaler, their largest update in over a year

Topaz Labs Gigapixel is one of the most popular upscaling apps in the market. And now, Topaz Labs released the largest update Gigapixel had in over a year – Gigapixel 7. Gigapixel 7 brings many improvements and additions, from UI refreshes to an updated AI engine; there is a lot to cover.

New AI models

Topaz added two new AI models: Standard V2 and High Fidelity V2. As the names suggest, these are revamped versions of the existing Standard and High Fidelity models. For now, the new models do not replace the original standard and High Fidelity modes, and you can still choose the older V1 models at the bottom of the AI models panel.

According to Topaz Labs, Gigapixel 7 includes the following improvements:

For Standard, we’ve improved the deblur consistency (blurry patch issue).

For High Fidelity, we’ve improved the grain-preserving consistency for low denoise/remove jpeg sliders. For use cases requiring keeping the original noise/grain, select this model and tune down the two sliders.

For High Fidelity, we’ve fixed the tile blending artifacts.

For both models, we’ve fixed the tile artifacts on Apple Silicon Mac’s Neural Engine. In Photo, we have an option to turn off Neural Engine, but it will slow down processing.

For quality in general, the models should be more generative

Other major changes:

Updated AI engine, which should allow better compatibility and faster processing

Updated preferences with new options Note: This will fully reset your preferences

These models will eventually replace v1 models in time. If you have quality issues, please let us know.

Other notable additions:

Added panning and pinch-to-zoom gestures in preview

Added updated RAW preview handling (should be closer to Photo AI)

Added ability to capture before/after in split and side by side views

Added ability to move the file list up and down via dragging Note: There is a known issue where removing/adding images causes it to snap back to the default position

Changed logic for selections

Changed controls to show mixed states if multiple images with different values are selected

in conclusion

It may seem that Toapz Labs shifted its focus to other apps like, like DeNoise AI or Photo AI. With over a year passing since the release of Gigapixel 6. But now, with such a significant update in the form of Gigapixel 7, I hope that we will see more frequent releases. You can buy Topaz Gigapixel 7 as a perpetual license for $99.