Mofage POCO PL adapter can now stack multiple filters

Mofage, the company that brought us the POCO (buy here), has announced its new range of Pro Duo series accessories. These fit the POCO drop-in filter adapter launched in 2022, offering more control and creative freedom.

New filters are available as part of the Pro Duo collection, including circular polarising, glimmer and full spectrum neutral density (FSND) filters. But perhaps the most notable change is that it can now stack multiple filters together.

Mofage POCO Pro Duo

The Moface POBO is a PL-mount lens adapter for various mirrorless cameras. We’ve reviewed it here on DIYP before, and it seems to work very well. You do have to be careful which cage you buy for your camera, but other than that, it’s a decent enough adapter.

While it only takes PL on the lens side, on the camera side, you’re able to adapt to several mirrorless systems. You’re able to get one for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Leica L and now Kine Mount.

To be clear, the adapter itself doesn’t come as part of the new releases. It’s a separate purchase and you’ll still need one to make use of the newly released drop-in filters and holders.

2 filters… at the same time

One of the benefits of the new Pro Duo filters is the upgraded holder. It allows you to stack two filters together at the same time. So, you’re able to compound the effect of multiple filters. So, you don’t have to settle for a polariser or neutral density. You can have both.

Being able to stick a drop-in filter inside a lens adapter is a valuable enough ability on its own. It means you can use the same filters with all lenses that fit on that adapter. You don’t have to mess around with different lens threads or step-up rings.

To be able to place two filters in there just makes it an even more versatile system. Certain filters, too, like the circular polariser, also contain a gear wheel with MOD 0.8 teeth. This means you can even motorise it for remote control over light polarisation.

Price and Availability

The Mofage POCO Pro Duo is available to buy in several kits. The Pro Duo Standard Kit costs $199 and includes 4x Pure Clear filters and FSND filters in 1, 2, 3 and 4-stop strengths. The Pro Duo Advanced Kit includes everything the Standard Kit does, with the addition of an FSDN 1.2 flexible filter and 1/4 & 1/8 Glimmer filters and costs $299.

These are their regular retail prices. At the moment, the Standard and Advanced kits are seeing a launch sale. The two kits are currently available for $159 and $239, respectively.