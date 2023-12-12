Fuji lenses on Z-mount cameras!? BORYOZA FX-Z AF adapter announced

It’s a good time to be alive for Nikon fans. Yet again, after the D lenses Nikon Adapter, another groundbreaker adapter for Nikon is being released. This time, it’s the BORYOZA FX-Z adapter ($200), which allows you to use Fujifilm X-mount lenses on Nikon Z-mount cameras. This adapter is revolutionary, but why? and what can you do with it?

The BORYOZA FX-Z adapter

The BORYOZA FX-Z adapter will be the thinnest AF adapter on the market. The adapter fixes a distance of a mere 1.7mm. It will feel far less like mounting the Nikon FTZ adapter ($249) and more like you just clipped a different mount on the back of your lens. The BORYOZA FX-Z will support autofocus, Exif data, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The adapter will also support firmware updates for future lens support and general improvements.

This isn’t the first time we see an adapter between two modern systems. We already have Sony-E to Nikon-Z adapters like the Megadap ETZ21 ($249) and the Techart TZE-01 ($249). So, what’s so special about the BORYOZA FX-Z?

The secret lies within the X-mount. Think about most AF adapters you see these days. FTZ adapters, Sony E to Z adapters, and even adapters for vintage lenses like the Techart LM-EA9 ($399). While you can use all of the aforementioned adapters on crop cameras, with crop lenses even, this is the first time I have seen an AF adapter for a modern crop system. It makes sense, as Fujifilm is the only modern camera manufacturer to focus primarily on crop-sensor cameras.

Can BORYOZA FX-Z cover full-frame sensors?

Well, that’s the big question. Fujifilm’s X-mount is, as we said, a crop-sensor system. And, while Nikon has crop cameras like the Nikon Z50 ($856) or Z30 ($706), their enthusiast lineup currently consists only of full-frame cameras. The Nikon Z9 ($5496), Z8 ($3496), and even the vintage Nikon ZF ($1996) all have larger sensors than what X-series lenses were meant to cover. So, What will happen if you try to use Fuji lenses on full-frame Nikon cameras?

Simply put, we aren’t sure. Odds are you’ll have vignetting, as the image circle produced by Fuji lenses was never meant to be big enough to cover full-frame sensors. But it doesn’t mean that they can’t do that. Among the wide selection of Fuji lenses, there might really be (at least) one lens that can have adequate results on a larger sensor. The only problem is that no one yet knows which lens that will be.

Compatible cameras with the BORYOZA FX-Z

While you can easily use the BORYOZA FX-Z with the Nikon Z50 or Z30, the most fitting camera that comes to mind is the retro Nikon ZFC ($956). It fits Fujifilm’s film aesthetic well, but it is a bit outdated compared to its successor, the Nikon ZF. As we mentioned, the Nikon ZF is a full-frame lens, and we don’t yet know what Fuji lenses can cover such sensors. But, when using a Nikon full-frame camera, you have an option in the menu specifically meant for the usage of crop lenses on full-frame bodies.

Using crop mode, you will be able to use Fuji lenses on full-frame bodies as well. Just keep in mind you’ll lose some of your camera’s resolution when doing so. If you’re using a high-resolution camera like the Z8, then it won’t be a problem as you’ll still have megapixels to spare.

In conclusion

Do you like Fuji lenses? Do you want a wider selection of crop lenses on Nikon Z cameras? Then, this adapter will be a game changer for you. But if you aren’t a Nikon user, I wouldn’t wait to see if your system will have an alternative version. Due to differences in flange focal distance, it will be impossible to release a Fuji X adapter to any other modern system besides the Z-mount.

Personally, I would love to use some Fuji lenses on the Nikon ZFC, especially the Fuji 27mm f2.8 ($399)or the 50-140 f/2.8 ($1599), but that’s just me. If you want to experiment with your combinations, the BORYOZA FX-Z adapter will be available soon for about $200.

[via Nikonrumors]