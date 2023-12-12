DIY Photography

TTartisan will release a yellow special edition 27mm f/2.8 “C” lens

Last year, TTartisan launched the 27mm f/2.8 ($149). We covered it before, but for the unaware, it’s a nice budget alternative to the Fujifilm 27mm f/2.8 ($399). Both are great pancake lenses, but recently, TTartisan asked the question, “Won’t it be better in color?” and so the special edition 27mm f/2.8 “C” was born.

The TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 “C” isn’t different optically or mechanically from the previous version. It’s just a stylistic change, available as a separate special edition of the lens. It is unclear if it will be available for any system besides the X-mount, but one thing about this lens is guaranteed. The TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 “C” is as much of an eyecatcher as a lens of this size can probably get. Well, as long as you’re not coating it with LEDs, I guess.

We rarely see colorful lenses in the market. As the 27mm f/2.8 “C” is a special edition product, it might not be available forever. If you don’t want to miss out on a colorful addition to your photography set, I suggest you get your hands on one once it is released. The lens will be available soon for $115.

