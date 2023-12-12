Amazon still sells clothes hook spy camera despite facing lawsuit

Despite legal challenges and ethical concerns, spy cameras disguised as everyday objects are still readily available on Amazon. Recently, a camera disguised as a clothes hook raised serious questions about privacy and potential misuse.

A recent BBC investigation found many listings for clothes hook spy cameras on Amazon.co.uk. Some of these are marketed as a handy tool to check on pets, office, sick family members, or spy on the nanny (this could be discussed, too). But to make things more concerning, some images show them placed in bathrooms and bedrooms. This alarming discovery follows a US court ruling that Amazon must face a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by a woman who claims she was secretly filmed using a clothes hook camera bought on the platform. According to the BBC, Amazon declined to comment.

Additional findings

The BBC revealed other disturbing products on Amazon, including alarm clock cameras and smoke detector cameras disguised for voyeuristic purposes. The casual sale of items like this further highlights the urgent need for stronger regulations to protect individuals’ privacy and security.

Potential legal violations and harmful impacts

Experts warn that the misuse of such cameras could violate various UK laws. These include harassment, child protection, voyeurism, and sexual offenses. Additionally, data protection issues may arise if recorded videos are shared more widely.

Campaigners like Gina Martin, who fought for the Voyeurism (Offences) Act 2019, emphasize that hidden cameras mainly impact women and girls. She said that these cameras “are being hidden from the people who have been videoed, and we should all be able to explicitly consent to being videoed.”

I’ve heard of many cases of women being filmed in Airbnbs, fitting rooms, bathrooms, etc. As a woman, I’m terrified to know that spy cameras are readily available and come in so many shapes and forms!

I believe that this demands immediate attention from all of us. First, people need to be aware that spy cameras are easy and cheap to buy and pay attention to potential hiding places when they’re in an unfamiliar home. Additionally, authorities and retailers must take action to prevent the sale and misuse of these intrusive and potentially harmful tools.

[via the BBC]