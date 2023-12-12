DIY Photography

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 is a $459 full-frame cinema lens

by Leave a Comment

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9

7Artisans has announced their new Spectrum 14mm T2.9 lens (buy here). Like pretty much all 7Artisans lenses, it’s a manual focus lens. But it’s not a photography lens. It’s a cinema lens designed for use with full-frame sensor mirrorless cameras.

The compact ultra-wide-angle lens is available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts. It features 0.8 MOD gears for both focus and aperture, with a relatively light weigh-in of 660g.

[Related reading: DIYP talks: The truth about cine lenses revealed]

YouTube video

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Full-frame Cine Lens

This isn’t the first cine lens 7Artisans has made. They’ve made several others at focal lengths of 12mm T2.9 up to 85mm T2 for a number of full-frame and APS-C/Super35 systems. The one thing they all have in common, however, is that they’re low-budget.

The price of the 7Artisans cine lenses falls massively below much of the competition. For many well-known makes, you’d pay at least 2-3x the price. Do you get 2-3x the quality? Well, you’ll have to check the reviews or try one yourself to find that out.

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9

About the 7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 lens specifically, the company says it offers a full metal construction. Its 114-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view gives it an extremely wide view of the world. It has a relatively bright T2.9 aperture, which will help in reduced lighting conditions.

They also say it’s solid and robust enough for use both in calm studio and chaotic location work. And while it’s not as compact as some cine lenses, it’s not overly massive, either. It’s certainly light enough that it should balance well on a gimbal – with 0.8MOD gears for the focus motor.

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Specs

Focal length14mm
Max apertureT2.9
Min apertureT16
Angle of view114°
FormatFull-Frame
MountSony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L
Focus typeManual Focus
Focus throw270°
Lens typeCine
Filter diameter82mm
Optics13 elements in 9 groups
Aperture blades10
Min focus distance40cm
Dimensions82 x 83mm
Weight660g

[Related reading: Are 3D printed cinema lens housings worth it?]

Price and Availability

The 7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 is available to buy now for $459 in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Leica L mounts.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

