7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 is a $459 full-frame cinema lens

7Artisans has announced their new Spectrum 14mm T2.9 lens (buy here). Like pretty much all 7Artisans lenses, it’s a manual focus lens. But it’s not a photography lens. It’s a cinema lens designed for use with full-frame sensor mirrorless cameras.

The compact ultra-wide-angle lens is available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts. It features 0.8 MOD gears for both focus and aperture, with a relatively light weigh-in of 660g.

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Full-frame Cine Lens

This isn’t the first cine lens 7Artisans has made. They’ve made several others at focal lengths of 12mm T2.9 up to 85mm T2 for a number of full-frame and APS-C/Super35 systems. The one thing they all have in common, however, is that they’re low-budget.

The price of the 7Artisans cine lenses falls massively below much of the competition. For many well-known makes, you’d pay at least 2-3x the price. Do you get 2-3x the quality? Well, you’ll have to check the reviews or try one yourself to find that out.

About the 7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 lens specifically, the company says it offers a full metal construction. Its 114-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view gives it an extremely wide view of the world. It has a relatively bright T2.9 aperture, which will help in reduced lighting conditions.

They also say it’s solid and robust enough for use both in calm studio and chaotic location work. And while it’s not as compact as some cine lenses, it’s not overly massive, either. It’s certainly light enough that it should balance well on a gimbal – with 0.8MOD gears for the focus motor.

7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 Specs

Focal length 14mm Max aperture T2.9 Min aperture T16 Angle of view 114° Format Full-Frame Mount Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L Focus type Manual Focus Focus throw 270° Lens type Cine Filter diameter 82mm Optics 13 elements in 9 groups Aperture blades 10 Min focus distance 40cm Dimensions 82 x 83mm Weight 660g

Price and Availability

The 7Artisans Spectrum 14mm T2.9 is available to buy now for $459 in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Leica L mounts.