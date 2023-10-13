7Artisans just released an ultra-wide full-frame 9mm f/5.6 rectilinear lens

7Artisans has just released a new ultra-wide 9mm F5.6 lens (buy here) for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The manual focus lens is available in each of the four major mounts – Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and Leica L – and it’s rectilinear, not a fisheye.

It has a clicked aperture ring that stops down to f/22, with a minimum focus distance of only 20cm. It’s a compact and light lens, measuring 80 x 86mm and weighing only 463g.

7Artisans 9mm F5.6 – Ultra-wide for full-frame

The new 7Artisans 9mm F5.6 lens offers an extremely wide field of view. Its 9mm focal length on a full-frame sensor provides a field of view of 132º. It has a maximum aperture of f/5.6, so I probably wouldn’t use this for astrophotography – although you could, if your camera’s ISO goes high enough.

The lens is clearly targeted towards photography rather than video. It has a clicked aperture with no option to de-click it. Of course, if you can live with this, it’s a manual focus lens with a linear focus ring that you can attach a 0.8 MOD gear to for use with a follow focus or focus motor on a gimbal.

Close 20cm minimum focus distance

With a lens this wide, surreal close-up photos are always a popular subject. In that department, this lens shouldn’t disappoint with a minimum focus distance of 20cm. This lets you get very close to subjects for odd perspectives with a wide angle background showing a lot of context.

It has an integrated lens hood and a bulbous front element. As such, it means there’s no filter thread. There’s also no rear gel filter holder on the mount side of the lens. This means you might have to get a little creative if you want to add something like a neutral density filter to capture long exposures.

7Artisans 9mm F5.6 Specs

Focal length 9mm Max aperture f/5.6 Min aperture f/22 Angle of view 132° (APS-C) Format Full-Frame Mount Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Leica L Focus type Manual Focus Lens type Rectilinear Optics 16 elements in 11 groups Aperture blades Unspecified Min focus distance 20cm Dimensions 80 x 86mm Weight 463g

Price and Availability

The 7Artisans 9mm f/5.6 is available to buy now for $479 in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts. Until the end of October, however, you can get a 10% discount by using the code 10S8DTRQ on checkout at Amazon.