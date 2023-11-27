You will finally be able to use Nikon D-series lenses on mirrorless cameras

If you are sitting on a big stash of old Nikkor lenses, MonsterAdapter has some really big news. Their new LA-FE2 adapter does something no other adapter has done before. Support for Nikkor D-series lenses on modern mirrorless cameras.

One minor issue, though. Bad news, though, for Nikon shooters, who were hoping this would fix what was missing from Nikon’s own FTZ adapters. MonsterAdapter has only announced the adapter for Sony’s E-mount. Not Nikon’s Z-mount.

Why the MonsterAdapter LA-FE2 is a big step in Nikon adapters

The MonsterAdapter LA-FE2 adapter lets you use the old “Nikkor AF” lenses. More commonly known as the D-series, it’s a large series of lenses that started in 1987 with some really great optics for the time.

The LA-FE2 is actually an upgrade of sorts to another adapter of theirs. The LA-FE1 adapter. Both allow you to change the aperture and use the autofocus of Nikon G-series lenses. G lenses are a newer series from the D-series, but they are great in their optics and selection as well.

It’s just that with the LA-FE2, you can now use older “D” lenses. You can go back all the way to the very first AF lenses from Nikon. In other words, Sony shooters should now have full autofocus control on all D and G Nikkor lenses.

Why couldn’t you use these lenses before?

For those unaware, Nikon’s “D” lenses have two significant differences from the later “G” lens series. First, they have an aperture ring, which the G-series sadly abandoned.

Second, “D” lenses require a special mechanism built into the camera to be fully operational. Well, you could still mount them on the camera, but you wouldn’t get autofocus functionality. Not all Nikon DSLRs supported this mechanism, and when Nikon moved to the Z lineup, they ditched this mechanism altogether.

An opportunity

This is where MonsterAdapter comes in. This wouldn’t be the first time they would release a less-than-typical adapter. For example, they are still the only ones making Pentax K to Sony E autofocus adapters.

And while I admit it’s weird that the first D-series adapter comes to Sony’s E-mount before Nikon’s own Z-mount, I’m still excited about this announcement. It is a chance to finally take my old lenses out of the closet.

Demo videos

MonsterAdapter released two demo videos showing the adapter at work.

Price and availability

According to MonsterAdapter, LA-FE2 will be available this year. The price is still yet to be announced.

And hopefully, now that we have a Sony E-mount adapter, a Nikon Z-mount version isn’t that far off in the distance.

[via nikonrumors]