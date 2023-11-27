Adobe Stock sharpens rules over AI images illustrating real events

Over the past year, generative AI has completely transformed how we work and create Sadly, it has led to countless misuses and fake news. After recent cases of using Adobe Stock AI content to spread false information, the platform has announced new policies regarding AI images of real events. The company says the changes are necessary to prevent the misuse of AI-generated images to mislead or deceive people.

[Related Reading: World Press Photo Contest Updates Rules to Exclude Ai-Generated Imagery]

AI images on Adobe Stock

Around this time last year, Adobe announced that Adobe Stock had started accepting AI-generated content. The company said it was a part of “navigating the creative evolution that generative AI brings.”

Of course, you need to follow specific guidelines before uploading your AI-generated content to Adobe Stock:

You must own the content or have the necessary rights to allow Adobe Stock to use it.

All AI-generated content must be clearly labeled.

AI-generated content is subject to Adobe’s current moderation guidelines and new generative AI content guidelines.

AI-generated content should be submitted as an illustration, unless it was primarily created using a camera, in which case it can be submitted as a photo.

Earlier this year, Adobe introduced a new technology called Content Credentials to establish credibility in the content we consume. It involves labeling content that was created using AI and provides a detailed history of the image and editing. This helps build trust with the audience and ensures transparency in the creation process.

What triggered the new AI policies?

According to Adobe’s announcement, The concern started with some community members. They shared concern “over generative AI war-like images being used on social media to misleadingly describe the Israel-Hamas war.”

“It is disappointing to see people misrepresenting and misusing images, including Adobe Stock content, in this way,” writes Adobe’s Matt Smith. “Especially around a situation that is already causing so much grief, devastation, and destruction.”

This is what prompted the company to update and sharpen the policies of uploading and using Adobe Stock’s AI content.

Adobe’s new policies

“As the generative AI space quickly evolves, we know we must continually review our approach to best support our community and adjust our policies and guidelines when necessary,” Smith continues. So, here are the new rules for AI content on Adobe Stock:

Updating our submission policies to prohibit contributors from submitting generative AI content with titles that imply that it is depicting an actual newsworthy event. If a contributor mistitles generative AI content, we will review and take appropriate action, including removing the content or terminating the contributor account.

Updating our usage policies to make it clear that editorial uses of Adobe Stock content cannot be used to mislead or deceive and that doing so is a violation of our terms of service. Stock content should always be clearly marked when used in editorial content to help ensure people are not misled into thinking a real event is being depicted by the stock content. If a publisher or other licensee is using a clearly-labeled Stock asset in misleading ways to deceive people, we will review and take appropriate action including terminating their rights to that Stock asset.

More clearly labeling images created with generative technology. Today, Adobe does identify generative AI images, but we are committed to making it easier for people to identify which images are generative AI before licensing them on Adobe Stock. This provides important transparency that can help prevent Stock content from being used to mislead.

Indicating in a Stock image’s Content Credentials when generative AI was used. Leveraging the work of the CAI, we plan to attach Content Credentials to any generative AI asset downloaded from Adobe Stock that includes new information that informs users that generative AI was used in their creation. Content Credentials are like a digital nutrition label that can show information such as the creator’s name and what tools were used to create the content, including if an AI tool was used.

Smith notes that Adobe still can’t control the images people make and how they use them. However, he believes that new policies will “provide greater transparency to licensees of Adobe Stock content” and “help prevent people from purposefully misusing Stock content to deceive people.”

“As we design our policies around generative AI, Adobe is committed to ensuring we are respecting the rights of our contributors and providing transparency to the public. With AI, we know that this is a rapidly evolving space that creates new circumstances and implications for everyone, and we are committed to continuing the conversation with our community as we work to create a more trustworthy digital space for all.”

[via Peta Pixel, the lead image was AI-generated]