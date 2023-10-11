Adobe develops a special method for marking AI-generated content

In an era increasingly dominated by deepfakes, voice cloning, and AI-generated images and video, it’s hard to tell what’s real anymore. Not to mention that people don’t use their critical thinking and even fail to notice when something is obviously fake.

To combat these issues, or at least contribute to the fight, Adobe has unveiled Content Credentials. It’s a new technology designed to restore trust in the content we consume daily. It’s a label added to content created with the help of AI, but there’s more under it. If you like, you can reveal the entire history of the image and its editing journey.

So, what are Content Credentials?

Adobe notes that crucial details about digital content are often either inaccessible or misleading. Content Credentials are here to change this by providing key insights into the content with just a simple click. The tool should give you answers to questions such as: How was the content created? Was AI involved in its generation? What is the edit history?

And it’s just about providing information; Content Credentials are about building trust. “With this information at your fingertips, you have the ability to decide if you trust the content you see,” Adobe writes in the announcement. “Understanding what it is and how much editing or manipulation it went through.”

How it works

Attachment at creation or editing: Content creators have the freedom to attach Content Credentials at any point: during the filming, creation, or editing process. This includes information about the use of AI in generating the content. Essentially, this data forms a part of the editing history, providing a reliable and verifiable record.

Visibility across the web: Once the content is made available and published online, anyone can view its Content Credentials. You can just click the “CR” pin, which reveals the most relevant information directly in context.

In-depth verification: Beyond surface-level details, Content Credentials offer a deep dive into a content’s detailed edit history. The “Verify” feature enhances this further, allowing users to upload content to check for existing Content Credentials.

© Adobe

What makes Content Credentials trustworthy?

So, how do you know the information attached to Content Credentials are trustworthy? Here’s Adobe’s explanation:

Truly open standards: Content Credentials are based on an open technical specification developed and maintained by the C2PA, a cross-industry standards development organization. You can review the specification anytime. Clear tampering detection: Content Credentials use technology that makes it clear if content has been altered since its Content Credentials were created. Up-to-date context travels with the content, wherever it goes. Accountability: Devices, software, and organizations that issue Content Credentials identify themselves in the Content Credentials they issue. Issuers therefore stake their reputations on their ability to record information accurately.

A Collaborative effort

The development of Content Credentials is not just Adobe’s effort. The company notes that leading organizations worldwide implement the technology. “Powered by the C2PA standard and the Content Authenticity Initiative, the cross-industry community building open-source tools for Content Credentials to create a more open and transparent internet,” Adobe writes. Other than Adobe, the tool was developed in collaboration with Adobe, Microsoft, Nikon, Leica, Camera Bits, Truepic, and Publicis Groupe.

As digital spaces continue to evolve, Adobe hopes that the Content Credentials pin will become a more common sight across platforms and websites. It sure is a helpful tool, with plenty of insights and information. However, I hope people will also start questioning online content more and more, as AI creations are getting more advanced.