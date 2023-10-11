Adobe to bring over 100 AI features across all its apps

At the latest Adobe MAX conference in Los Angeles, Adobe announced it would bring even more AI to Creative Cloud. There will be more than 100 new features, including advanced AI capabilities, with three new Adobe Firefly models. You’ll see them in Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, among others. So, let’s see what’s cooking in Adobe’s kitchen.

Adobe Firefly’s enhanced features and integration

According to Adobe, the Firefly community has created 3 billion images with the first Firefly model. Not sure how happy photographers are about it, but it hasn’t stopped Adobe from releasing the new and improved Firefly Image 2 Model.

According to Adobe, the new model is faster and offers greater control, quality, and integration. And just like the first Firefly image model, it was designed with commercial use in mind. It’s still in beta, and I tested it out briefly to generate the lead image for this article. And honestly, it’s much better than the first version. Here are just a few images I got while playing with it:

Potential issues

Firefly Image Model 2 powers new Text to Image capabilities in the Firefly web application. This includes Generative Match, which allows you to generate new images in the same style as existing ones. In the Firefly web app, you’ll find reference images to generate multiple images with a consistent look and feel. Alternatively, you can upload your own reference image — but you need to confirm you have permission to use it.

Now, why can this be a problem? Well, I know artists aren’t happy to see someone copying their style. In fact, some major companies were sued by both literary and visual artists. Copyright of AI images is still a gray area, and I think we could expect plenty more lawsuits to come because someone generated an image just a bit too similar to someone’s actual photo. Hopefully, Adobe’s newly launched Content Credentials will solve at least a part of the problem.

Generative AI in Creative Cloud apps

As I mentioned in the introduction, the AI features are coming to multiple apps from Adobe. Photoshop’s new AI features, Generative Fill and Generative Expand, are already widely available. You’ll even find them in Photoshop on the web.

But other apps are getting AI enhancements, too. Illustrator introduces Text to Vector Graphic, powered by Firefly Vector Model, as well as other AI tools for faster workflows. Premiere Pro updates Text-Based Editing and integrates with social media platforms. After Effects improves the Roto Brush with AI, offering a true 3D workspace. Lightroom adds AI-powered Lens Blur and HDR Optimization. Adobe Stock introduces Firefly-powered tools, Text to Image, and Expand Image.

Even Adobe Express is getting some new AI capabilities. Adobe Express Premium is included in most Creative Cloud plans, and it’s getting new generative AI capabilities with Generative Fill and Text to Template, both powered by the new Firefly Design Model.

You can read more about the new features on Adobe’s blog. The AI updates to Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Adobe Stock are already out there, just update your apps to the latest versions. And last but not least, have fun with the Adobe Firefly web app and Adobe Express.