The Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is Nikon’s lightest super-telephoto lens

by

Nikon has announced its newest super-telephoto prime, the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S (buy here). It’s Nikon’s lightest super-telephoto lens, at a mere 1,390g. That’s only 30g more than the Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S (buy here).

It’s a little bit more expensive than the 70-200m f/2.8, though, at a bit more than twice the price. But it’s still a third the price of the constantly out-of-stock Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S (try to buy here).

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S – Smaller, lighter, cheaper

The Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is significantly smaller than any 600mm primes Nikon’s released in the past. It’s not quite as small, light and cheap as Canon’s RF 600mm f/11 IS STM (buy here), but it does offer 1 2/3 of a stop more light.

Naturally, it’s aimed at sports and wildlife shooters, but Nikon also specifically mentions aviation photographers. This isn’t much of a surprise, given that the Nikon Z9 (buy here) and other models can track aircraft in the sky using AI autofocus.

Hand-held 600mm shooting

One of the big selling points of this lens over something like the 600mm f/4 mentioned above is that it is much easier to handhold. At only 278mm long and a similar weight to the Z mount 70-200mm f/2.8, it’s actually ideal for handholding.

It’s also compatible with Nikon’s Z Teleconverters, the TC-1.4x (buy here) and TC-2.0x (buy here). This lets you get focal length equivalents of 840mm and 1200mm, respectively, on full-frame bodies.

Normal and Sports VR up to 6 stops

The Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S naturally features VR. Despite the fact that it’s in the name, it’s kind of expected on a lens this long today. It offers up to 5.5 stops of stabilisation, even in bodies that don’t have IBIS.

When combined with a body that does have IBIS and Nikon’s Synchro VR feature, the shake-stopping stabilisation power gets bumped up slightly to 6 stops.

If we go with the 1/focal length shutter speed rule for shooting handheld, you should be able to handhold this one all the way down to about 1/15th of a second (in theory) with a full-frame camera.

Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Specs

Focal Length600mm
Maximum Aperturef/6.3
Minimum Aperturef/32
Lens MountNikon Z
Lens Format CoverageFull-Frame
Angle of View4° 10′
Minimum Focus Distance4 m
Maximum Magnification0.15x
Optical Design21 Elements in 14 Groups
Diaphragm Blades9, Rounded
Focus TypeAutofocus
Image StabilizationYes
Tripod CollarYes, removable
Filter Size95mm
Dimensions (ø x L)114.3 x 279.4
Weight1390g

Price and Availability

The Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is available to pre-order now for $4,796.95 and begins shipping at the end of October.

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

