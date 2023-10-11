Canon unveils the new full-frame RF 10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens

Canon has announced the new full-frame RF 10-20MM F4 L IS STM (buy here) ultra-wide lens for RF mirrorless cameras. Designed for both professionals and serious enthusiasts, the new lens is half the weight of its EF predecessor.

It sports a built-in lens hood, image stabilisation, super quiet STM focus motor, and customisable function buttons. It offers a lot of versatility for genres such as landscape, cityscape, architectural, wedding and event photography.

Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM – New IS tech

Canon says that the new Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM features the company’s latest image stabilisation technology. The new tech has been updated to help eliminate “fluttering” at the outer areas of the frame.

It provides up to 5 stops of shake-stopping power on its own or up to 6 stops when used in conjunction with supported Canon RF cameras with IBIS.

Small but powerful

Its compact form factor brings it to about half the weight of its EF mount predecessor, the Canon EF 11-24mm f/4 L (buy here). At 570g, though, it’s still not ultra-light. As with most ultra-wides, it’s a bit of a lump, albeit a fairly compact one.

Inside that lens housing, we’ve got 16 elements in 12 groups and an autofocus system driven by Canon’s latest super quiet STM motor. Canon says that it’s ideal for both photography and filmmaking and marks the first time Canon has implemented this particular motor tech in a Canon L series lens.

Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM Specs

Focal Length 10-20mm Maximum Aperture f/4 Minimum Aperture f/22 Lens Mount Canon RF Format Compatibility Full-Frame Angle of View Approx. 130° 25’– 94° Maximum Magnification 0.12x (at 20mm) Minimum Focus Distance 0.25m (9.8 in.) Optical Design 16 elements in 12 groups Diaphragm Blades 9 Focus Type Autofocus Image Stabilization Yes, 5 stops (6 with IBIS) Filter Size Rear gel holder Dimensions (ø x L) 83.7 x 112mm Weight 570g

Price and Availability

The Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM is available to pre-order now for $2,299 and begins shipping in early November.