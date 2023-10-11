DIY Photography

Canon unveils the new full-frame RF 10-20MM F4 L IS STM lens

by

Canon has announced the new full-frame RF 10-20MM F4 L IS STM (buy here) ultra-wide lens for RF mirrorless cameras. Designed for both professionals and serious enthusiasts, the new lens is half the weight of its EF predecessor.

It sports a built-in lens hood, image stabilisation, super quiet STM focus motor, and customisable function buttons. It offers a lot of versatility for genres such as landscape, cityscape, architectural, wedding and event photography.

Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM – New IS tech

Canon says that the new Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM features the company’s latest image stabilisation technology. The new tech has been updated to help eliminate “fluttering” at the outer areas of the frame.

It provides up to 5 stops of shake-stopping power on its own or up to 6 stops when used in conjunction with supported Canon RF cameras with IBIS.

Small but powerful

Its compact form factor brings it to about half the weight of its EF mount predecessor, the Canon EF 11-24mm f/4 L (buy here). At 570g, though, it’s still not ultra-light. As with most ultra-wides, it’s a bit of a lump, albeit a fairly compact one.

Inside that lens housing, we’ve got 16 elements in 12 groups and an autofocus system driven by Canon’s latest super quiet STM motor. Canon says that it’s ideal for both photography and filmmaking and marks the first time Canon has implemented this particular motor tech in a Canon L series lens.

Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM Specs

Focal Length10-20mm
Maximum Aperture f/4
Minimum Aperturef/22
Lens MountCanon RF
Format CompatibilityFull-Frame
Angle of ViewApprox. 130° 25’– 94°
Maximum Magnification0.12x (at 20mm)
Minimum Focus Distance0.25m (9.8 in.)
Optical Design16 elements in 12 groups
Diaphragm Blades9
Focus TypeAutofocus
Image StabilizationYes, 5 stops (6 with IBIS)
Filter SizeRear gel holder
Dimensions (ø x L)83.7 x 112mm
Weight570g

Price and Availability

The Canon RF 10-20mm F4 L IS STM is available to pre-order now for $2,299 and begins shipping in early November.

John Aldred

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

