Apr 12, 2024

Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Fuji announces more major firmware updates with better autofocus and touch-to-track

Fujifilm is continuing its firmware announcements with three more big updates. The updates include several major improvements, including improvements to autofocus, touch-to-track AF in video, and a red frame indicator in video mode.

The latest cameras to receive updates are the Fujifilm GFX100II, Fujifilm X-H2S and the Fujifilm FT-XH file transmitter grip. More details are below!

Fujifilm X-H2S

The version 6.00 update fixes several issues in the Fujifilm X-H2S ($2499). Autofocus functions are improved, and a recording frame is now visible during video recording. The update also fixes the wifi connection and several other bugs. Download here.

Fujifilm GFX100II

Fuji announces more major firmware updates with better autofocus and touch-to-track

This update is version 2.10 up from 2.0 for the Fujifilm GFX100II ($7,499). It also improves the auto focus accuracy and wifi connectivity. Several other bugs have also been fixed. Download here.

FT-XH file transmitter grip

This version 2.11 update improves the connection to Fram.io when using the grip ($999). Download it here.

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

