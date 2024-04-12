Fuji announces more major firmware updates with better autofocus and touch-to-track

Fujifilm is continuing its firmware announcements with three more big updates. The updates include several major improvements, including improvements to autofocus, touch-to-track AF in video, and a red frame indicator in video mode.

The latest cameras to receive updates are the Fujifilm GFX100II, Fujifilm X-H2S and the Fujifilm FT-XH file transmitter grip. More details are below!

Fujifilm X-H2S

The version 6.00 update fixes several issues in the Fujifilm X-H2S ($2499). Autofocus functions are improved, and a recording frame is now visible during video recording. The update also fixes the wifi connection and several other bugs. Download here.

Fujifilm GFX100II

This update is version 2.10 up from 2.0 for the Fujifilm GFX100II ($7,499). It also improves the auto focus accuracy and wifi connectivity. Several other bugs have also been fixed. Download here.

FT-XH file transmitter grip

This version 2.11 update improves the connection to Fram.io when using the grip ($999). Download it here.