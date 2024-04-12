Accsoon CineView 2 SDI video transmitter boasts 1,500ft range

It looks like on-set headsets aren’t the only thing Accsoon is announcing at NAB 2024. They’ve also announced the new Accsoon CineView 2 SDI (buy here) video transmitter. It accepts cameras and other devices through HDMI or SDI, transmitting the signal up to 1,500ft.

The company’s next-generation CineView 2 offers a low latency of 50ms (1/20th of a second), meaning you should only be a frame or two behind real time, depending on frame rate. It’s also fanless for completely silent operation.

Accsoon CineEye 2 SDI – 1,500ft range

While it will accept 4K signals, the Accsoon CineEye 2 offers 1080P Full HD HD-SDI and HDMI wireless video transmission up to a range of 1,500ft (around 450 metres). This is line of sight, which means there needs to be nothing in between them to get that range.

It’s rare you’ll need to be that far away from a video transmitter, but it does offer other benefits. At shorter ranges, it means the signal will be stronger. This minimises interference and helps it pass through walls and other objects.

It’s a transmitter & receiver pair, with each weighing less than 200g. The Tx features both an HD-SDI input as well as HDMI input. The HDMI input also offers a loop-through output for local monitoring on the camera.

And it translates between the two, so you can send an SDI signal into the transmitter but watch on an HDMI monitor. The receiver also has both SDI and HDMI ports, one of each, both of which are outputs. Additionally, the receiver has a USB-C video output for connecting directly into a video switcher or USB monitor.

Dual-band transmission

The CineView 2 SDI utilises both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies for maximum reliability and throughput. It sends out two full HDMI signals simultaneously, which are then recombined on the receiver to produce the final view.

Accsoon says this is a lot more reliable than the simple frequency-hopping features found on other systems. It’s also backwards compatible with Accsoon’s CineView SE (buy here), CineView HE (buy here), and CineView Quad (buy here) models to mix and match as you please.

But you don’t need a receiver to watch the footage. You’re also able to connect directly over WiFi from an iPhone, iPad or Android device using the free Accsoon SEE app.

They offer multiple power options including Sony NP-F style batteries, a 7.4-16.8V DC barrel jack input or over USB Power Delivery (USB-PD). The company says that power methods are all hot-swappable, allowing you to keep transmitting or receiving continuously as you swap from one power source to another.

Price and Availability

The Accsoon CineView 2 SDI is not available yet, although it’s currently on display at NAB in Las Vegas. It will be released during Q2 2024, and the Tx/Rx set will cost $649. No pre-orders have opened up yet, but we’ll probably start seeing them soon.