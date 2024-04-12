Godox launches Magic XT1 – Yet another wireless microphone system
Apr 12, 2024
Godox launches Magic XT1 – Yet another wireless microphone system
Godox has announced the Godox Magic XT1, their latest tiny 2.4GHz wireless microphone system. It joins the other half a dozen wireless microphone systems in the Godox lineup, but offers a unique twist.
The Magic XT1 receiver acts as both the case and charger for the two transmitters. It’s a similar charging concept to the Saramonic BlinkMe (buy here) but with a very different implementation.
Godox Magic XT1 – 2+1=1
Godox says the principle of the new Godox Magic XT1 is that 2+1=1. Odd way to say it, but I get the concept, and it’s definitely a step in the right direction. Essentially, when you need to use it, there are 2 transmitters and 1 receiver (2+1).
But when you need to store or charge it, the two transmitters sit on the bottom of the receiver, leaving just a single unit (=1). And when the transmitters are safely stowed into the receiver, you can still attach it to your camera’s hotshoe for easy storage.
A lot of small wireless microphones, including Godox’s own Godox WES (buy here), come with a separate case for charging all three units. This simplifies the process, making things a little easier and having one fewer accessories to worry about.
For Cameras, USB-C and Lightning devices
The Magic XT1 supports both TRS inputs for cameras, as well as USB-C or Lightning for smartphones and tablets. You can also connect it digitally to your computer using USB, too. The Lightning version is a little more expensive as it’s essentially the same as the standard USB-C package but with the added TRS to Lightning cable.
It transmits 48KHz 24bit audio with a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB. So, it can handle subjects getting pretty loud when it’s clipped onto them. It also features a 150Hz low-cut filter and one-click noise reduction.
Speaking of subjects getting loud, you’ve got three options for outputting to your camera:
- Mono – Where both mics are mixed to both channels.
- Stereo – Where each mic goes to its own channel.
- -6dB – Where mics are mixed with one channel at full volume and the other attenuated 6dB as a backup for when your subjects get loud.
Price and Availability
The Godox Magic XT1 should start popping up for pre-order soon. The USB-C version is expected to have a price of around $109, while the Lightning version is around $129. Again, it’s the same as the USB-C version but with an extra cable.
For now, you can find out more information on the Godox website or visit the Godox stand at NAB 2024.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
