Godox launches Magic XT1 – Yet another wireless microphone system

Godox has announced the Godox Magic XT1, their latest tiny 2.4GHz wireless microphone system. It joins the other half a dozen wireless microphone systems in the Godox lineup, but offers a unique twist.

The Magic XT1 receiver acts as both the case and charger for the two transmitters. It’s a similar charging concept to the Saramonic BlinkMe (buy here) but with a very different implementation.

Godox Magic XT1 – 2+1=1

Godox says the principle of the new Godox Magic XT1 is that 2+1=1. Odd way to say it, but I get the concept, and it’s definitely a step in the right direction. Essentially, when you need to use it, there are 2 transmitters and 1 receiver (2+1).

But when you need to store or charge it, the two transmitters sit on the bottom of the receiver, leaving just a single unit (=1). And when the transmitters are safely stowed into the receiver, you can still attach it to your camera’s hotshoe for easy storage.

A lot of small wireless microphones, including Godox’s own Godox WES (buy here), come with a separate case for charging all three units. This simplifies the process, making things a little easier and having one fewer accessories to worry about.

For Cameras, USB-C and Lightning devices

The Magic XT1 supports both TRS inputs for cameras, as well as USB-C or Lightning for smartphones and tablets. You can also connect it digitally to your computer using USB, too. The Lightning version is a little more expensive as it’s essentially the same as the standard USB-C package but with the added TRS to Lightning cable.

It transmits 48KHz 24bit audio with a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB. So, it can handle subjects getting pretty loud when it’s clipped onto them. It also features a 150Hz low-cut filter and one-click noise reduction.

Speaking of subjects getting loud, you’ve got three options for outputting to your camera:

Mono – Where both mics are mixed to both channels.

Stereo – Where each mic goes to its own channel.

-6dB – Where mics are mixed with one channel at full volume and the other attenuated 6dB as a backup for when your subjects get loud.

Price and Availability

The Godox Magic XT1 should start popping up for pre-order soon. The USB-C version is expected to have a price of around $109, while the Lightning version is around $129. Again, it’s the same as the USB-C version but with an extra cable.

For now, you can find out more information on the Godox website or visit the Godox stand at NAB 2024.