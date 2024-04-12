Vintage video shows risky photographers vs. bison encounters began way before Instagram

Ah, the classic tale of tourist versus wild animal. You’d think with the advent of fancy smartphones, the whole “getting dangerously close for a selfie” thing would be a new phenomenon. But nope, it turns out folks have been tempting fate for that perfect wildlife photo since cameras were far from being set inside our phones.

This week, Instagram account TouronsOfNationalParks unearthed a gem of a video. It features a vintage National Park adventure where a camera-equipped tourist meets bison up close and personal. The video features David Attenborough-style narration, which makes the whole ordeal even more hilarious… Although it still sends chills down my spine when I think of what might have happened.

In the video, we see a parkgoer, armed with a camera, casually strolling up to a bison like they’re offering it a trail mix. Bison, unimpressed with the tourist’s lack of common sense, decides a good charge is in order. Our photographer starts running away, trips spectacularly… And then moves on to taking photos again.

Don’t be that tourist!

Look, we all love a good wildlife photo, but you definitely don’t want to risk your life or limb for it (at least I hope so). Needless to say, this isn’t the first incident we’ve seen involving an overly curious tourist and a wild animal. And for some reason, people really love taking bison photos up close!

Here’s how to protect yourself, respect the animals, and ultimately avoid becoming the next star of a “Tourists Behaving Badly” video:

Use a telephoto lens, they exist for a reason.

Respect the guidelines and the park rangers’ directions.

If an animal seems annoyed by your presence, it probably is. Take the hint and back away slowly.

Remember, you’re a visitor to these animals’ home. Be a respectful guest!

[via Advnture]