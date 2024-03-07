Don’t be this guy: Tourist risks life by getting too close to bison for a photo

Yellowstone National Park is known for its stunning scenery, wildlife… And tourists getting way too close to both. This time, a tourist was caught on camera getting so close to a bison while trying to take photos. And the worst thing is – this isn’t nearly the first time something like this has happened.

TouronsOfYellowstone recently shared a video that shows a man approaching the bison. He crouches down directly in front of the animal, which is displaying clear signs of agitation by erecting its tail. Despite park regulations and common sense, the man continues taking photos until the bison’s nose nearly touches his camera lens.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4JZFz_AFmg/

The dangers of getting too close

While marvelous, bison are the most dangerous animal visitors are likely to encounter in the park. This incident comes on the heels of two separate bison attacks in US National Parks last summer, both resulting in serious injuries for the women involved. We reported of several other cases from 2020 and 2022, one of them ending in serious injuries.

While the tourist in the TouronsOfYellowstone video was lucky the bison appeared more curious than aggressive, his actions highlight the potential dangers of ignoring park safety guidelines. The video serves as a timely reminder for all park visitors: respect the wildlife and give them ample space. Intentionally disturbing or harassing animals is illegal and can lead to fines or even jail time.

Keeping the safe distance

Maintaining a safe distance isn’t just about protecting yourself – it’s also crucial for the animals’ well-being. As Advnture reports, last year, a man tried helping a bison calf that got separated from its herd. He carried it up a riverbank, but when he returned it to the herd, other bison rejected it. Due to safety concerns, Park Rangers were forced to euthanize the calf after it started approaching people and cars.

Here are some key points to remember before you visit any national park:

Always maintain a safe distance from wildlife . The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and other large mammals.

. The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and other large mammals. Never approach or harass wildlife . This includes attempting to touch, feed, or get close-up pictures of animals.

. This includes attempting to touch, feed, or get close-up pictures of animals. Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to animal behavior. Signs of aggression include pawing the ground, snorting, and raising the tail.

As hiking and outdoor photography season is approaching, with it comes the responsibility to share the park responsibly. Remember, enjoying the beauty of Yellowstone National Park goes hand-in-hand with respecting nature (not like these people), as well as the animals and their natural habitat. You can find more information on the NPS website on how to protect yourself, flora, and fauna while enjoying your stay at national parks.

[via Advnture]