Godox WES is a tiny wireless mic for your smartphone

Godox WES

Godox has announced a new microphone. The Godox WES is yet another tiny wireless microphone designed for smartphones. Godox says it’s specifically crafted for iOS and Android devices. It is available in both USB-C and Lightning versions.

The company is targeting the microphone towards smartphone vloggers and social media live streamers. They operate on 2.4GHz frequencies with a range of up to 200 metres. They’re also Apple MFi certified.

YouTube video

Godox WES – Yet another smartphone wireless mic

It’s an ever-growing sea of products, kicked off by the Rode Wireless GO in 2019. Rode’s lineup has seen several iterations since then. First, the Rode Wireless GO II (buy here), then the Rode Wireless ME (buy here) and recently, the Rode Wireless Pro (buy here).

But that’s not all we’ve seen. We’ve also seen a range of new, tiny microphones coming from a vast array of companies. Companies like Synco, Hollyland, Comica, DJI, Saramonic, Shure and more have all jumped on them.

Godox is no exception. They want on that train, too.

Godox WES

200 metres of range

One of the big boasts of this microphone is its range. The company says it offers up to 200 metres – but this is in direct line of sight. With obstacles and interference in the atmosphere, the range will obviously be shorter in practical use.

But really, who’s going to be 200 metres from a smartphone camera and talking? You’d be a single pixel on the screen on the main (typically wide) camera found on smartphones. For practical purposes, it should offer more range than vloggers and live streamers would ever need.

Godox WES

Made for Apple

The Godox WES comes in two varieties. Each utilises a different receiver. One is for Android (and iPhone 15) with a USB-C plug. The other is the lightning plug for use with the rest of Apple’s recent iPhones. Godox says that it’s Apple MFi certified, so it meets Apple’s standards.

It’s a compact wireless smartphone microphone. It’s exactly like a lot of others on the market right now. There doesn’t appear to be anything particularly special about the latest Godox release, but there doesn’t appear to be anything terrible about it, either.

I expect it’ll perform quite competently for whoever chooses to buy one.

Godox WES Specs

Frequency2.4Ghz
Range200m
LatencyUnspecified
Dynamic range86dB
EncryptionUnspecified
Max units per setupUnspecified
Tx typeClip-on
Tx displayNone
Tx micBuilt-in omnidirectional
Tx mic frequency response20Hz – 20KHz
Tx battery3.7v @ 140mAh
Tx battery life8hrs
Tx charging time2hrs
Tx dimensions48x22x16mm
Tx weight12g
Rx typeClip-on phone
Rx displayNone
Rx interface1x USB-C or 1x Lightning Plug
Rx audio output rangeUnspecified
Rx batteryN/A
Rx battery lifeN/A
Rx charging timeN/A
Rx dimensions48x27x11mm
Rx weight7g
Case interface1x Type-C USB Interface
Case powerBuilt-in battery or DC power
Case battery3.7v @ 1,400mAh
Case charging time~2hrs
Case dimensions63x85x30mm
Case weight83g

Price and Availability

The Godox WES wireless microphone system is available in single or dual microphone kits. Both kits are also available in iOS (Lightning) or Android (USB-C) flavours. At the moment, there don’t appear to be any prices available.

There’s also no expected shipping date. For now, you can find out more on the Godox website.

