Mar 11, 2024
Godox WES is a tiny wireless mic for your smartphone
Godox has announced a new microphone. The Godox WES is yet another tiny wireless microphone designed for smartphones. Godox says it’s specifically crafted for iOS and Android devices. It is available in both USB-C and Lightning versions.
The company is targeting the microphone towards smartphone vloggers and social media live streamers. They operate on 2.4GHz frequencies with a range of up to 200 metres. They’re also Apple MFi certified.
Godox WES – Yet another smartphone wireless mic
It’s an ever-growing sea of products, kicked off by the Rode Wireless GO in 2019. Rode’s lineup has seen several iterations since then. First, the Rode Wireless GO II (buy here), then the Rode Wireless ME (buy here) and recently, the Rode Wireless Pro (buy here).
But that’s not all we’ve seen. We’ve also seen a range of new, tiny microphones coming from a vast array of companies. Companies like Synco, Hollyland, Comica, DJI, Saramonic, Shure and more have all jumped on them.
Godox is no exception. They want on that train, too.
200 metres of range
One of the big boasts of this microphone is its range. The company says it offers up to 200 metres – but this is in direct line of sight. With obstacles and interference in the atmosphere, the range will obviously be shorter in practical use.
But really, who’s going to be 200 metres from a smartphone camera and talking? You’d be a single pixel on the screen on the main (typically wide) camera found on smartphones. For practical purposes, it should offer more range than vloggers and live streamers would ever need.
Made for Apple
The Godox WES comes in two varieties. Each utilises a different receiver. One is for Android (and iPhone 15) with a USB-C plug. The other is the lightning plug for use with the rest of Apple’s recent iPhones. Godox says that it’s Apple MFi certified, so it meets Apple’s standards.
It’s a compact wireless smartphone microphone. It’s exactly like a lot of others on the market right now. There doesn’t appear to be anything particularly special about the latest Godox release, but there doesn’t appear to be anything terrible about it, either.
I expect it’ll perform quite competently for whoever chooses to buy one.
Godox WES Specs
|Frequency
|2.4Ghz
|Range
|200m
|Latency
|Unspecified
|Dynamic range
|86dB
|Encryption
|Unspecified
|Max units per setup
|Unspecified
|Tx type
|Clip-on
|Tx display
|None
|Tx mic
|Built-in omnidirectional
|Tx mic frequency response
|20Hz – 20KHz
|Tx battery
|3.7v @ 140mAh
|Tx battery life
|8hrs
|Tx charging time
|2hrs
|Tx dimensions
|48x22x16mm
|Tx weight
|12g
|Rx type
|Clip-on phone
|Rx display
|None
|Rx interface
|1x USB-C or 1x Lightning Plug
|Rx audio output range
|Unspecified
|Rx battery
|N/A
|Rx battery life
|N/A
|Rx charging time
|N/A
|Rx dimensions
|48x27x11mm
|Rx weight
|7g
|Case interface
|1x Type-C USB Interface
|Case power
|Built-in battery or DC power
|Case battery
|3.7v @ 1,400mAh
|Case charging time
|~2hrs
|Case dimensions
|63x85x30mm
|Case weight
|83g
Price and Availability
The Godox WES wireless microphone system is available in single or dual microphone kits. Both kits are also available in iOS (Lightning) or Android (USB-C) flavours. At the moment, there don’t appear to be any prices available.
There’s also no expected shipping date. For now, you can find out more on the Godox website.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
