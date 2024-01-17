DJI Mic 2 adds 32-bit float, Bluetooth and comes in black or white

DJI has officially announced the new DJI Mic 2 (buy here). The successor to DJI’s popular initial offering adds 32-bit float internal recording. This ensures you should never experience any clipping with your microphone.

It’s also available in two colours. There’s “black”, which is really a very dark transparent plastic – similar in style to parts of the Insta360 Flow gimbal (buy here) – and there’s white. So, you can buy the one that’ll stick out on your clothing the least.

DJI Mic 2 – A worthy successor?

The DJI Mic 2 brings a number of improvements over the original DJI Mic. Like the Rode Wireless Pro (buy here) vs Rode Wireless GO II (buy here), though, whether or not it’s worth stepping up to the more recent model depends on your needs.

The new mic sees 32-bit float recording added to the DJI microphone ecosystem, as the Rode Wireless Pro did for Rode. It’s become a must-have feature on new microphones from brands like these now, and I expect we’ll start to see it in some of the other popular microphone brands in the coming months – even the less expensive ones.

But the DJI Mic 2 also adds several other new features. It gets intelligent noise cancelling to cut through the environment to pick out your voice in vlogs and other recordings in noisy locations. The transmitter also receives Bluetooth capability, allowing you to connect it directly to smartphones and many action cameras.

The battery life has been bumped from 15 hours to 18 hours on a full charge. And it also sees a slight bump in the size of its display, bumping the 0.95″ touchscreen up to a 1.1″.

Lots of features in common with the original

Like the original DJI Mic, the DJI Mic 2 features built-in recording. Recording time in both sits at 14 hours when recording 48KHz 24-bit audio. Of course, the DJI Mic 2 can also record 32-bit float audio, which reduces this time a little.

When you’re not recording 32-bit float, both systems feature a -6dB safety channel. While this won’t potentially account for as many situations as 32-bit does, it will cover a great many. If the mic’s subject loudness goes randomly high for brief periods, this is a good place to start before switching to 32-bit.

Both devices can also act as a digital USB audio device when plugged into your computer or smartphone. This essentially treats them like any other digital audio source, allowing you to record voiceovers or use them in live streams.

Price and Availability

The DJI Mic 2 is available to buy now in a single transmitter kit for $219 or dual transmitter kit for $349. Extra transmitters are available for $99 each. The DJI Lavalier for Mic 2 is available to buy now for $39.