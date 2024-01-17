Sony adding new features to FX30, FX3 and FX6 in upcoming firmware

Sony has announced that new firmware updates are on the way for three of their compact cinema cameras. The first firmware to come is for the Sony FX6 (buy here). It adds extra anamorphic support along with improved control and more.

The FX30 (buy here) and FX3 (buy here) firmware updates are expected later in the year. These will finally add a shutter angle option to the exposure settings and 709tone support. They’ll also see new SRT/RTMP/RTMPS live-streaming support.

Sony FX6 Version 5.0

The new version 5.0 firmware update for the Sony FX6 is expected to be released in May 2024. It will include a range of feature updates:

1.5x setting added to desqueeze function

Monitor & control features (waveform, etc.) brought in line with the FX3/FX30

A new 709tone preset will be added for easier colour-matching multiple cameras

Focus breathing compensation sees the addition of support for the Sony 100-400MM F/4.5-5.6 GM OSS (buy here) and Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS (buy here) lenses.

There may be changes to that list between now and when the firmware is released. But that’s the list for the moment.

Sony FX3/FX30 Version unknown

A version number has not yet been announced for the upcoming Sony FX3/FX30 firmware. This is likely due to the fact that the expected release date is eight months away. Yes, that’s right, it’s not going to be released until September, according to current estimates. But here’s the current list:

Shutter Angle added to exposure settings

Added 709tone support

New SRT/RTMP/RTMPS support for live streaming

It’s more than likely we’ll see one or two more minor firmware updates before this one is released if other issues pop up in the two cameras. Why users have to wait another eight months to get a shutter angle option is a little confusing, though.

When can you download them?

The Sony FX6 firmware is expected to be released in March 2024. The Sony FX3 and FX30 firmware updates aren’t expected until September 2024. So, you may need to wait for a little while, depending on what camera you’ve got.