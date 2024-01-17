2023 Nature Photography Contest winners capture Earth’s breathtaking beauty…and plant trees
Jan 17, 2024
Founded in 2023, The Nature Photography Contest (website) quickly became a haven for photographers and nature lovers. The contest wrapped up two months ago, and today, we finally know who captured the judges’ hearts. While creatures posing underwater won the two main prizes, the contest also recognized ten amazing category winners. So, let’s learn more and enjoy the stunning winning shots.
About the Nature Photography Contest
The Nature Photography Contest is just a baby in its first year. Still, over 1,000 photos poured in for the inaugural contest. Nearly 400 photographers shared their visions of nature, capturing its beauty from countless corners of the world.
These amazing entries from around the world reflect the diversity of life on Earth. Competition has been fierce, and each winner has contributed to the global narrative of nature in its purest form.
As for the contest structure, it recognizes the Photography of the Year and the Photographer of the Year, awarded to different photographers. It also rewards winners in ten other categories:
- Natural Landscape
- Wildlife
- Macro Photography
- Underwater
- Birds
- Plant Life
- Night World
- Environmental Impact
- Sharing the Planet
- Funny Nature
The newly titled Photographer of the Year will select a country where One Tree Planted will plant almost 400 trees, one for each participant in the inaugural edition of The Nature Photography Contest. This achievement has thrilled the organizers, who aim to exceed this feat in future editions.
Photography of the Year
Glenn Ostle‘s image Sea Lion in Los Islotes won the Photography of the Year award and a €1000 cash prize. Ostle’s ability to capture the exact moment when the sea lion seems to be posing for him in front of a school of fish that forms an inimitable natural backdrop has astonished the jury. Not surprisingly, the animal’s naturalness and the image’s complexity perfectly illustrate the importance of our seabed and its care for its species.
Photographer of the Year
The Photographer of the Year 2023 award went to Alain Schroeder for his striking and attractive images. His photos demonstrate not only his talent but also his versatility. As the jury explains, Alain’s photos stand out for his commitment to the environment. So, one of his photos also won the category “Sharing the Planet”. You may also remember it from the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards.
The Future of the contest
The organizers were amazed by the level of participation in the event. Indeed, it was pretty impressive, considering that it was only the contest’s first edition. They can only hope that the next edition, scheduled for May 2024, will surpass the current one and fulfill the purpose of the images shared with them.
“These photographs are not only exceptional images, but also a call to action to protect and preserve our planet. Through The Nature Photography Contest, we seek to inspire awareness and appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us” the contest organizers said.
Other category winners
In addition to the Photograph of the Year and the Photographer of the Year titles, the ten category winners are:
- Natural Landscape: Burning Flower by Marek Biegalski
- Wildlife: Stories in the Sand by Soumya Ranjan Bhattacharyya
- Macro Photography: The Dreamer – Philaeus chrysops by Adrian Truchta
- Underwater: Tangle by 家 住
- Birds: Puffin in Iceland by Alessio Calviani
- Plant Life: Pandora by Marcio Cabral
- Night World: Los Arcos y la Cueva by Marc Marco
- Environmental Impact: Fatigue Sleep by Muhammad Hossain (also the winner of the 2019 Environmental Photographer of the Year)
- Sharing the Planet: Saving Orangutans 01 by Alain Schroeder
- Funny Nature: Monday by Panisara Sripratoom
All these photographs illustrate different aspects of why we should pay attention to our world: from the beauty of its landscapes to the effects of not taking care of it. Take a look at the category winners below, and make sure to visit the gallery for even more stunning photos.
Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
