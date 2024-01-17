2023 Nature Photography Contest winners capture Earth’s breathtaking beauty…and plant trees

Founded in 2023, The Nature Photography Contest (website) quickly became a haven for photographers and nature lovers. The contest wrapped up two months ago, and today, we finally know who captured the judges’ hearts. While creatures posing underwater won the two main prizes, the contest also recognized ten amazing category winners. So, let’s learn more and enjoy the stunning winning shots.

About the Nature Photography Contest

The Nature Photography Contest is just a baby in its first year. Still, over 1,000 photos poured in for the inaugural contest. Nearly 400 photographers shared their visions of nature, capturing its beauty from countless corners of the world.

These amazing entries from around the world reflect the diversity of life on Earth. Competition has been fierce, and each winner has contributed to the global narrative of nature in its purest form.

As for the contest structure, it recognizes the Photography of the Year and the Photographer of the Year, awarded to different photographers. It also rewards winners in ten other categories:

Natural Landscape

Wildlife

Macro Photography

Underwater

Birds

Plant Life

Night World

Environmental Impact

Sharing the Planet

Funny Nature

The newly titled Photographer of the Year will select a country where One Tree Planted will plant almost 400 trees, one for each participant in the inaugural edition of The Nature Photography Contest. This achievement has thrilled the organizers, who aim to exceed this feat in future editions.

Photography of the Year

Glenn Ostle‘s image Sea Lion in Los Islotes won the Photography of the Year award and a €1000 cash prize. Ostle’s ability to capture the exact moment when the sea lion seems to be posing for him in front of a school of fish that forms an inimitable natural backdrop has astonished the jury. Not surprisingly, the animal’s naturalness and the image’s complexity perfectly illustrate the importance of our seabed and its care for its species.

© Glenn Ostle/Nature Photography Contest 2023

Photographer of the Year

The Photographer of the Year 2023 award went to Alain Schroeder for his striking and attractive images. His photos demonstrate not only his talent but also his versatility. As the jury explains, Alain’s photos stand out for his commitment to the environment. So, one of his photos also won the category “Sharing the Planet”. You may also remember it from the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards.

© Alain Schroeder/Nature Photography Contest 2023

The Future of the contest

The organizers were amazed by the level of participation in the event. Indeed, it was pretty impressive, considering that it was only the contest’s first edition. They can only hope that the next edition, scheduled for May 2024, will surpass the current one and fulfill the purpose of the images shared with them.

“These photographs are not only exceptional images, but also a call to action to protect and preserve our planet. Through The Nature Photography Contest, we seek to inspire awareness and appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us” the contest organizers said.