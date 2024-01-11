Hollyland Lark M2 is a tiny button-sized 9-gram wireless microphone

Hollyland has announced the new Hollyland Lark M2 (buy here). It’s a tiny wireless button microphone transmitter and receiver combo for iPhones, Android devices and your camera. Kind of. There are multiple kits, one for each device type.

The transmitters weigh only 9 grams and feature a magnetic back. So, you can attach them to just about any kind of clothing without making holes in it. And thanks to its low weight, it shouldn’t create any weird creases.

Hollyland Lark M2 – iPhone, Android and Camera

The Hollyland Lark M2 is a very tiny wireless microphone. It’s 26mm in diameter (around 1″) and only 9.9mm in depth. Weighing in at 9 grams, it’s extremely light, too. So, your subject will barely even know that they’re wearing it.

It attaches to clothing via magnets or a clip. It can be worn hanging from your subject’s neck using the Lark M2 Necklace – an optional extra purchase, unfortunately. There are three different models available in four different packages. Let’s look at the one for cameras first.

They’re designed for those who want their microphone to be as small and inconspicuous as possible without actually having to use a lavalier mic. The small, lightweight mics offer easy connectivity to your subject and your camera (or smartphone), and they come in a case that keeps them charged up.

It’s even smaller than its predecessor, the Hollyland Lark M1 (buy here), but it increases the range from 200 metres to 300 metres. It also bumps up the audio from 16-bit to 24-bit. It’s a nice-looking update to the company’s popular tiny microphone ecosystem.

Hollyland Lark M2 – Designed for Cameras

The Hollyland Lark M2 Camera Package features two transmitters and a receiver that clips onto your hotshoe. It has a 3.5mm TRS output for wiring into your camera’s microphone input. They all live inside a charging case that tops up all three units at once.

It transmits 48kHz 24-Bit audio to a distance of up to 300 metres line of sight. Without line of sight, Hollyland says the camera version has a range of up to 40 metres. Of course, this will depend on what’s between the transmitter and receiver.

As well as the 3.5mm TRS output, it also supports digital audio out via its USB-C socket. This means you can plug the receiver straight into your computer and view it in your audio software as a digital device.

Hollyland Lark M2 – Designed for Smartphones

As well as the camera version above, there are two smartphone versions. One of them is designed for iPhones that still use the Lightning port. The other is for the iPhone 15 and just about all Android devices.

The receiver plugs straight into the port on your smartphone, and it’s detected as a digital audio device. These also offer a range of up to 300 metres with a clear line of sight and 60 metres without line of sight. Again, though, that will depend on the objects, walls, etc. and the materials they’re made of.

These, too, come in a charging case. It lets you charge up both transmitters twice. The receiver pulls power directly from your smartphone through the Lightning or USB-C port.

Hollyland Lark M2 – Designed for both

While there are three different models of Hollyland Lark M2 available, there are four different packages you can buy. The first three are those mentioned above. There’s one for cameras, one for Lightning and one for USB-C. The fourth is a combo.

The combo includes two transmitters and all three of the receivers. This allows you the freedom to switch things up as needed at the time. If you regularly switch between different recording devices, this can be a great option.

Price and Availability

The Hollyland Lark M2 is available to buy now in four packages. The Lark M2 for cameras is available to buy now for $159. For smartphones, the Lark M2 for Lightning costs $149, and the Lark M2 for USB-C costs $139.

Each of the above includes two transmitters and one receiver. The combo package includes two transmitters and all three receivers. The Lark M2 Combo package is available to buy now for $179.