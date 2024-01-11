Camera frozen in ice on hockey rink to get unusual angle

I love unusual camera angles, from nature documentaries to adventure films. It always adds a slice of the unexpected and makes you consider the world differently. But some angles are easier to achieve than others.

In these videos, engineers from video surveillance company Axis Communications explain how they finally managed to film an ice hockey match from what they call “the impossible angle”.

What is the impossible angle?

The impossible angle is apparently one shot from inside the ice in the centre of the ice hockey pitch, looking up at the players as they skate overhead. It’s certainly not an angle most of us are accustomed to watching sports from. The addition of an ice rink makes it even more difficult to achieve.

The team chose to use a modular camera more commonly found in ATMs or public transport. It was guaranteed to work in temperatures as low as -40°C so it wouldn’t have a problem inside the ice. They fitted the camera with a wide fisheye lens for an ultra-wide point of view.

These tiny cameras can be placed almost anywhere. Despite their size, they are extremely powerful, like this 1-inch camera used in Formula 1 race cars.

Clear ice

The engineers also needed to make sure that the ice was completely flawless for the camera to be able to get a clear image of the players. In the behind the scenes video, they explain how they froze the camera successfully in a block of ice and then inserted that into the ice rink.

Luckily, all that hard work paid off, and the team were able to successfully film the ice hockey from within the ice.

I have to say I would prefer a less extreme fisheye angle. It creates a lot of distortion that is jarring compared with the other footage, in my opinion.

Still, it’s an interesting experiment. Maybe will create inspiration for other unusual camera angles to be used.